Aisha*, 27, grew up in a Muslim family. Her father was devoted to Islam and her mother was obedient to her father, feeling she had no other choice.

"She had seen her father mistreat her mother in every way and never heard one nice word from her father toward her mother or even to her," Pastor Moosa* told Final Frontiers Foundation.

The more Aisha watched the oppressive treatment, the more she regretted being born female. Why did Allah create me as a girl? she wondered.

Not receiving any answers, she began to reject Allah and His rules. One day she watched her father beat her mother in front of her.

"Why are you allowing him to do this to you?" she quietly asked later.

"Allah gave him that authority," her mother replied.

"Then I don't want to be a Muslim," she cried.

In response, her mother slapped her in the face. "That is profanity against Allah; you were born as a Muslim and you will stay a Muslim till you die."

*names changed

