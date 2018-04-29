Expand | Collapse (Photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Meyer)

As the pastor goes, so goes the church. As the church goes, so goes America. With all I am, I believe this. Pastors and churches are very important to the future of America. In light of this, please consider these three things:

1. Pastors and churches, we need you to lead the way!

Whether it is taking the gospel to your community, leading a prayer observance for the National Day of Prayer, or seeing your community prosper, lead the way! Your community, your state, and our nation will never surpass the health, conviction, and leadership of the pastors and churches in America.

2. Ministries and denominations, invest in pastors and churches!

This past week, Jeana and I had the incredible privilege to lead and invest in pastors and wives of some of the largest churches in America. They are incredible people and they desire to grow, to be challenged, and to be all God wants them to be in life and ministry. They also want to make a difference in America and across the world.

Ministries and denominations, I am convinced that your long-term value will be determined by how effectively you invest in pastors and churches. If our pastors are not healthy, our churches will not be healthy. Ministries and denominations have the incredible challenge and overwhelming privilege to invest in pastors and churches. There is nothing like it. Do it!

3. Churches, pray for pastors. Pastors, pray for churches. Pastors and churches, pray for America.

Every church in America needs to pray for their pastor. Recently, I was in the First Baptist Church of Dallas, speaking to the Pastor's Prayer Partners. Three hundred men pray for their pastor, Robert Jeffress, regularly. In this banquet setting, their spouses joined them. What a massive group of laypeople praying for their pastor!

Pastor, pray for your church. If you will pray for your church, you will not get so discouraged that you will want to quit or become negative about the church you are called to serve. Praying for your church will change them, but more importantly, it will change you.

Pastors and churches, pray for America. This is the right thing to do. This Sunday, find a moment in worship to call upon your entire church to pray for America. With all that is going on in our nation, we need to pray. Pray for America! If you do not know how to pray for America, take the time to listen to and watch the 2018 National Prayer for America.

Unquestionably, pastors and churches are important to the future of America!

Originally posted at ronniefloyd.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).