I believe in the power of praying in agreement with other believers about specific things based upon the power of God's Word. Unify with other Christ followers, churches, and ministries with these three prayer priorities for America in December 2017.

We are going to be praying for unity in America for the next several months. Yes, we did reveal in November that Pray For America: UNITY is our 2018 theme for the National Day of Prayer. We chose this theme because we believe strongly this is God's heart. Therefore, from now until and even beyond our Thursday, May 3, 2018, National Day of Prayer, we are going to call for, forward, and pray for unity in America.

Whether you pray daily or weekly for our nation, please join us in praying with the authority of the Scriptures for these three priorities for America:

1. #PRAY4UNITY IN AMERICA

"Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace." Ephesians 4:3

Father in Heaven, You are the only One who can bring unity, harmony, and oneness in America. We pray and ask You for unity in America.

Lord, call the churches of America to live in unity within their own church and in unity with churches that are biblically based and Jesus centered.

Jesus, as Your church walks in unity, harmony, and oneness, may Your church personify, lead, and call America to unity.

Lord Jesus Christ, in this crisis moment in America, it is incumbent upon each of us to come together for the sake of the gospel, the testimony of the gospel and the advancement of the gospel globally; so God may we make EVERY effort.

Father, while our nation is filled with so many challenges and division abounds, we will call for and forward the National Day of Prayeron Thursday, May 3, 2018, and #PRAY4UNITY in America.

Lord, as UNITY is our theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer, may You use the thirty to forty thousand gatherings across America to call and pray for UNITY. #PRAY4UNITY

God, use each of us to unify our families, our churches, our workplaces, our communities, our region, our state, and our nation.

Lord, lead each of us to forward this theme both nationally and globally through our speaking and social media. As testimony and challenge, I encourage each of you to tag it in your social media: #PRAY4UNITY

Father, lead Dr. Ronnie Floyd and the staff team of the National Day of Prayer Task Force as they work toward this pivotal day in our nation, and as they begin to plan for the national observance of the National Day of Prayer in Washington, DC.

Lord of all Provision, please meet all the financial needs of the National Day of Prayer.

2. TRUST GOD TO LEAD THE LEADERS OF AMERICA THROUGH THESE CRITICAL TIMES OF DECISION MAKING.

"For I know the plans I have for you"—this is the Lord's declaration—"plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give future and a hope." Jeremiah 29:11

Lord, we trust You to convict our nation's leaders of Your desire for them to work together in unity for the well-being of our nation.

Sovereign Lord, we appeal to You alone to give our nation a future and a hope.

Spirit of God, move upon the leaders of our nation to work together toward resolving the following issues for the welfare of our nation: Tax reform Healthcare reform Immigration reform National security Religious liberty Sanctity and dignity of human life Terrorism nationally and globally



Lord and Defender, we appeal to You to protect the leaders of our nation and their families, as well as the members of our military nationally and globally, and all the first responders in our nation.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd is the senior pastor of Cross Church and president of the National Day of Prayer, which each year mobilizes millions of Americans to unified public prayer for the United States of America. He's the immediate past president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Follow him on Twitter (@ronniefloyd), Instagram (@ronniefloyd) and Facebook.

