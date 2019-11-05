Q&A with Jack Hibbs: Christians are voters

For nearly three decades, Pastor Jack Hibbs, senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, has worked to awaken pastors and their congregations to the responsibility Christians bear to pray, think, and act to bring their faith boldly into the public square.

We interviewed Pastor Hibbs at his church in Southern California to discuss the challenging cultural movements Christians face today like the Equality Act, California’s graphic new sex education curriculum and the ever-widening definition of gender.

“California seems to have hit rock bottom regarding its cultural experiments,” says Pastor Hibbs, referring to the state’s radical new sex-ed curriculum and ambitious moves to push the envelope on gender and sexuality. Hibbs says California pursues, “man’s description and man’s definition of how it ought it be, which sadly is a departure from how God says it ought to be.”

He warns that if parents, concerned citizens and people of faith aren’t successful to stop California’s radical agenda, “it’s going to go everywhere.”

That’s one reason why Pastor Hibbs believes the Church needs to be involved in today’s cultural conversations, including as part of the process to select local, state and federal officials who make decisions that affect every American.

Christians have, according to Hibbs, “swallowed some bill of goods that says Christians cannot speak into political issues.” And while the Church has remained largely mute on cultural issues activists have worked to put in place new laws and cultural norms that run counter to the Bible.

That’s why churches must emphasize the importance of voting, he says, and make clear that it is both our God-given freedom and our duty to vote. To equip Christians to impact culture, Hibbs says churches should offer voter registration drives and educate their members on the critical issues in each election.

At its core, Pastor Hibbs believes that the church needs to remember it is “an institution created by God, not the state of California, not the federal government.” In other words, legislation and politicians may fight to impose unbiblical values on our families, but God retains all authority, not man-made programs and government.

Ultimately, we live “in a world that is governed by God,” concludes Hibbs and, because Christ died for us, we can have hope in this world.

Despite culture’s attacks on our values and the challenging cultural battles threatening the stability of our families and our faith, Pastor Jack Hibbs brings us a message of incredible hope that will inspire and equip you to encourage your church and fellow Christians to take action.

Watch Pastor Jack Hibbs’ interview here.