So, you're a married men. Congratulations! Being married can be awesome and liberating. You get to spend the rest of your life with your best friend and someone who complements you completely – it's tremendous.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Craig Gross) Pastor Craig Gross of XXXchurch.com

But even though marriage is a time for you to feel free, there are a few things that married men should never do. Here are four of them.

1.) Get emotionally vulnerable with a member of the opposite sex

Whether you're unburdening yourself or whether they're pouring out their heart to you, this is just a bad idea. Look, we all want to be the person who is kind and loving and who is "there" for those in need. And that's a great person to be!

Just don't be that person for a member of the opposite sex. Especially if it's just the two of you.

Look, we're not afraid of a man being friends or even being close with a woman that he's not married to. But we also understand the realities of the way the human heart works, and we know that emotional vulnerability can wind up leading either – or both – of you to places you shouldn't be going.

Someone else can be there for them. Or there for you. It's not worth it.

2.) Keep score

Hey, you want to know a great way to kill intimacy with your wife? Try keeping score!

When you get into a heated conversation (i.e. argument), don't try to find resolution – just try to win. When your wife asks you to do something for her, remember it so you can use it later to force her to do something for you.

Oh, and when it comes to sex, definitely keep track of who initiates and when and then take it personally.

Of course we're being sarcastic here. Keeping score is great when you're playing actual games, but a terrible thing to do in marriage. You and your spouse are in this together, meaning you either both win or you both lose. Grow up.

3.) Try to fix your wife

The great thing about your wife is that she is a wonderful puzzle of occasional contradictions who sometimes just needs to think out loud.

And at the risk of generalizing, we're going to say that when she does think out loud, she's not really looking for answers so much as a confidant and someone to back up the way she feels about something.

She probably doesn't really want you to fix her situation, and she definitely doesn't want you to fix her.

She wants an advocate.

You aren't responsible for your wife's emotions or actions. You know who is? She is. Let her be. Listen, be kind, back her up and let her vent.

4.) Stop doing the little things

You know how when you were dating you did all kinds of cool, fun and romantic little things? And you know how that made her feel?

Yeah, you should keep doing that stuff.

You probably already know this, because it's in, like, every marriage book, blog, video course, conference and getaway weekend. But there's a reason for that: because it's true.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).