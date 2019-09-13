This modern-day holocaust is profit driven

Last Thursday, Cate Dyer, the CEO of StemExpress, admitted under oath that her biotech research company supplies beating fetal hearts and intact fetal heads to medical researchers.

Her comments took place on the third day of a preliminary hearing regarding the 15 felony charges brought against journalist David Daleiden and his associate Sandra Merritt. The charges allege that Daleiden and Merritt “intentionally and without the consent of all parties” recorded “‘confidential’ communications.” According to the article, “They could be sentenced to 10 years in prison if convicted.”

While the videos at the center of this controversy are the property of the Center for Medical Progress and are fully documented, we must understand that the fundamental problem in this case runs much deeper than the vilification of the journalists who ultimately exposed these for-profit practices. It goes to the very core of why we fight these death peddlers.

The story of organizations like Planned Parenthood and biomedical research firms like StemExpress that make their money using the body parts of human beings who were never allowed to be born is chilling.

But in truth, the horror of these practices has yet to dawn on the vast majority of citizens. And that, my friends, reminds me of another period in human history when the populace did not seem to notice or acknowledge one of the most horrific criminal rampages in the history of the world. It was known as the Holocaust. But today’s sacrifice of human flesh on the altars of science (also defined as a holocaust) is no less grisly.

Several years ago, Professor Dianne Irving wrote in a paper entitled “Me and Mengele” about the reasons for doing her senior thesis on the question of how the Nazi medical experiments measured up to the Nuremberg Code. She pointed out that the crimes against human subjects were horrific, yet she wondered: “How could such brilliant scientists and physicians have conceived and carried out such abominable crimes against humanity in the name of ‘science’ and ‘the greater good’? ‘Well, they were going to die anyway; might as well get some good out of them!’”

Irving further told the reader that as an attendee at a conference on bioethics and the Holocaust she heard firsthand accounts from survivors of that horrible time in history. And she wisely wrote in closing, “I realize now that the war has never really ended; nor has the quest for ‘eugenics.’ What could not be accomplished on the battlefield is now being accomplished behind locked doors in laboratories around the world.”

This is part of the reason why so many pro-life Americans feel compelled to compare the horror of today’s abortion mania with the Holocaust. Indeed, Brian Clowes, PhD notes that the similarities between the two are astounding—and he is not just talking about the body count. There are other parallels as well, including:

1. Deceptive language

2. Ideology formed by doctors

3. The speed of the murders

4. Philosophical justification

We invite you to keep those four points in mind and review the video documentaries available at the Center for Medical Progress website. Once you do, it will become obvious why so many people have tried to silence CMP, jail its investigative reporters, and deny the facts that these videos are freely available to anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear.

During the Nazi Holocaust, doctors considered certain individuals “useless” members of society, deeming the employment of their bodies for research a good that was honorable and actually cost saving.

Today, the abortion practitioners who sell baby body parts not only view the preborn child as non-human but also as a valuable cash cow. Their goals are crasser than the Nazi doctors because money drives their dirty work. Witness the abortion purveyor who mused that she would love to use her ill-gotten funds to purchase a Lamborghini.

As we ponder America’s modern-day Holocaust, let us never forget the words of St. John Paul II: “Given such a grave situation, we need now more than ever to have the courage to look the truth in the eye and to call things by their proper name, without yielding to convenient compromises or to the temptation of self-deception.”

We must have courage because babies are dying! We will not rest until the day when each and every one of these preborn children is safe from harm and welcomed with love.

