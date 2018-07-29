Expand | Collapse

Life is made up of moments. Some fill the space of seconds, while others span years; even decades. These moments—these encounters with miracles, brushes with tragedy, or pains of heartbreak eventually weave themselves together to form a lens, which we see life through. Often, they serve as taskmasters, fighting to beat us down and strip away our hope, our dreams, and a healthy way of viewing life.

But if we take all of these flashes of pain and submit each one to God, then they must bow. They must yield. Traumas submit themselves to the omnipotence of God, who blows away the dry, crusted remains of tears and miraculously turns them into strength and joy.

The very fabric of our being and the way we interact not only with others, but with our own thoughts, viewpoints, and expectations, is altered when we surrender the collection of these moments before the sovereignty of God. Our perspective leaps into His frame of reference and suddenly the past looks different. He was always with us. Always present—in our deepest pain and our most freeing laughter.

We deny tragedies the right to hold more power over us than God does.

Instead of allowing negativity to throw mud on our eyes and blind us, steal from us, and turn us into gloomy, pessimistic people, we choose to believe. We choose to invite His cleansing waters to wash away anything that obscures our view. We define ourselves not by the collective pain, but by the power of our God, whose love and faithfulness always make us better, stronger, and confident.

We are not slaves to our circumstances, but valiant and courageous overcomers. This is our identity. This is the victory Jesus has won for us. This is what defines us.

"Rivers of pain and persecution will never extinguish this flame. Endless floods will be unable to quench this raging fire that burns within you. Everything will be consumed. It will stop at nothing as you yield everything to this furious fire until it won't even seem to you like a sacrifice anymore" (Song of Songs 8:7) The Passion Translation

