Unlocking our access to divine power

Francis Bacon, the sixteenth-century statesman and amateur scientist, had an insatiable curiosity. Educated by Puritans, he once stated he had three goals in life: to uncover truth, to serve his country, and to serve his church. He’s credited with developing the scientific method and helping unleash the scientific revolution.

Bacon is also credited with the phrase, “Knowledge is power.” But that’s not exactly what he said. In his book Sacred Meditations, Bacon actually wrote, “Knowledge is His Power.” Francis Bacon understood that wisdom and knowledge lead to strength and success—when they find their source in God.

Centuries earlier, another statesman and philosopher named Solomon wrote, “A wise man is strong, yes, a man of knowledge increases strength” (Prov. 24:5).

But I like the way Peter put it best: “By his divine power, God has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know him” (2 Peter 1:3 nlt).

When Peter talked about the knowledge of Him who called us, he had three things in mind:

1. We must know Jesus personally. It’s one thing to know about someone; it’s another thing to know someone personally.

2. We need to grow in our knowledge of Scripture and the doctrines, truths, and realities of God.

3. And we must grow in our knowledge of His patterns for our life. This means integrating our knowledge of Him with our lives.

When you have a personal connection with Jesus Christ, and when you walk with Him and get to know Him better each day—which includes studying His Word with a sense of listening to His voice and meeting with Him in prayer—you grow in your relationship with Him. Through the years you grow closer, wiser, and stronger in Christ.

Donna and I have been married fifty-five years. We fell in love before our wedding, but it was not as mature a love as it is now. Through the years we’ve gotten to know each other better, and our lives have been fused together with the kind of love that only comes by facing the difficulties of life and maturing as a couple. That’s akin to what Peter was saying. As we come to know Jesus better—growing in His Word, growing in prayer, growing in faith—His unlimited power is unlocked and unleashed in us.

Have you ever had the frustrating experience of charging your phone, only to realize hours later that the cord wasn’t plugged into the wall? It can be maddening—all that time wasted and still no power.

In a similar way, if you’re not experiencing the power of God in your life, check your connections—you might not be plugged into the right energy source. God’s endless energy and omnipotent power radiate from His Word. If you feel overwhelmed with life, immerse yourself in the Scriptures. Spend time with God in prayer. And let His power lift you, sustain you, and strengthen you as He has promised.

