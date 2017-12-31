This is the time to recap the year that was.

Facebook/Macys Promotional picture for Macy's annual fireworks display.

There are a number of ways to do it, many of which are interesting. You can look at a year in terms of notable deaths, viral events, political rises and falls...

But how do you really get a 12-month snapshot of a culture's zeitgeist?

I would argue for two words: Google searches.

I'm not saying that this will be what historians will mark in 10, much less 100 years... even less what is most significant. But I will say that it may be the clearest window into our current soul.

So here we go with a few peeks into our inner world, courtesy of Google itself.

Top 10 Searches:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas Shooting

6. Mayweather vs McGregor fight

7. Solar Eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget Spinner

Top 10 "How To...":

1.How to make slime

2.How to make solar eclipse glasses

3.How to watch the solar eclipse

4.How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5.How to buy Bitcoin

6.How to freeze your credit

7.How to solve a rubix cube

8.How to make a fidget spinner

9.How to cook a turkey in the oven

10. How to screen record

Top 10 What is...:

1. What is DACA?

2. What is Bitcoin?

3. What is a solar eclipse?

4. What is ANTIFA?

5. What is net neutrality?

6. What is covfefe?

7. What is the antikythera mechanism?

8. What is a fidget spinner?

9. What is the Paris Climate Agreement?

10. What is a hurricane?

And finally, the Top 10 People of 2017 we were interested in:

1. Matt Lauer

2. Meghan Markle

3. Harvey Weinstein

4. Michael Flynn

5. Kevin Spacey

6. Bill O'Reilly

7. Melania Trump

8. Kathy Griffin

9. Milo Yiannopoulos

10. Gal Gadot

Welcome to our world.

