Trump Derangement Syndrome has been rampant for more than a year , inspiring people to do the craziest things, like the guy last year in front of Trump Tower who protested by setting himself on fire.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Theiler)

As Sen. Ted Cruz said last year, "The Democratic Party's base is bat-crap-crazy," especially when it comes to President Trump and will believe, do and say anything if they think doing so damages him.

More recently, they've latched on like leaches to Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury," which the author himself admits he's not sure if everything is true. The book's prologue states: "Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue. These conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book."

In essence, Wolff unloaded a pile of garbage and dutiful Democrats were right there to scoop it up. They will cling to Wolff's book like they did the Fusion GPS Steele dossier, which we now know was little more than a political ploy cooked up by the Democratic Party, the Clinton campaign and the Russians. An interesting side note-when the dossier scheme was being cooked up, Michelle Obama was speaking at the DNC convention saying, "When they go low we go high," which roughly translated means, "When they go low, we scrape the bottom."

King Solomon once wrote in the book of Proverbs the most annoying sound on the planet was a nagging wife. Obviously, he'd never heard what Democrats sound like after they lose elections.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has been rampant for more than a year , inspiring people to do the craziest things, like the guy last year in front of Trump Tower who protested by setting himself on fire. He was joined by other anti-Trumpers who "protested" on Inauguration Day by chucking bricks, lighting fires and shattering glass, to name a few.

The crazy did not end there. The post-election "nasty women" marches turned vulgar when women wore vagina hats to make a statement, or something. Madonna welcomed protesters to her "revolution of love" and shot off a series of F-bombs amidst crazy talk about blowing up the White House. The marches in New York City were particularly odd. It looked more like a Fort Worth Stockyard cow auction when many sizeable women remained immobile, loitering on bridges. Hopefully, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), one of the smartest Democrats to ever run for office certified the structural integrity of the bridges, given he once raised concern the island of Guam might "tip over and capsize" from overpopulation.

Let's not forget the deranged media who are as saturated in leftism as a urine-soaked puppy training pad. In the process of voicing their "concerns" about Russia influencing the election, they influenced the election by giving undue credence to the salacious rumors in the Steele dossier, and then covered for themselves with convenient words like "unsubstantiated and unproven." Their relentless bias was recently highlighted in a Pew Research Center study which found the early media coverage of Trump was three times more negative than Obama. Only five percent of the stories were positive for Trump, compared to 42 percent for Obama, who corrupted the IRS, FBI and DOJ, made shady deals with Iran, said ISIS was "JV," lied about Benghazi and Obamacare and all but destroyed the economy with his policies.

The latest is that Trump is mentally unfit for office, say those who claim there are 67 genders, see Russian boogeymen around every corner, boo God at their national convention, believe in global warming, sexually assault each other, idolize Che Guevara and shamefully stigmatize mental health issues to score political points.

So riddle me this: Who is truly crazy?

