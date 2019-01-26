Yes, there is another spirit

In the past few years, I believe that God allowed me to have a first-hand experience with what I know to be a false holy spirit. We must know that God never comes as the devil but that the devil often comes disguising himself as God. It’s something, that I am convinced, believers everywhere, should be warned about in this hour. If we are prepared enough and are watchmen, these wolves will not be able to divide our flocks.

It's been said, usually referring to a negative, “If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck!” However in these last days of Satan’s end time deceptions what I believe that we have to watch out for are “metaphorically speaking” a type of “genetically altered duck!”

In my experience, it was a situation involving a person that looked like a Christian, walked like a Christian, and talked like a Christian, yet was not a Christian. In a way, we could call it a demonically engineered “Christian.” This person opposed subtly everything the Holy Spirit was doing. It sounds shocking to say but Paul clearly warned the Corinthian church, “for such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers be transformed into the ministers of righteousness whose end shall be according to their works." 2nd Corinthians 11:13-15 (KJV) These deceivers though fully human have been misled through a false spirit. They know just when to speak and when to be silent. A spirit guide is very clearly leading them. It’s just not the Holy Spirit guiding them, but here is the clincher, in most cases they think it is!

In the past, I have been skeptical of reports coming in of satanically inspired witches, given well laid out plans, to receive “assignments” from either other witches, or from Satan himself, to undermine and destroy certain ministers, churches, and ministries. It sounded to me like something we might see in a made for Hollywood movie! I assure you though, that in real life as a minister, dealing with this satanic scenario has just made a believer out of me! Without going into specifics I would just like to offer some steps any minister or ministry can take to recognize, to avoid if possible, and to defeat the enemy’s well thought out plan to destroy your ministry. Satan is a better-organized strategist than we realize or want to believe. The better educated we are concerning his common schemes; the better we will be at heading off his attacks.

Study, hug, embrace, and practice the word of God. If, for example, I had followed closely the teachings for instance of Proverbs chapter seven, in the very beginning of the attack, I would not have fallen prey to its deception. Always follow the scriptures and not your feelings. Sometimes the more experienced we are as ministers, we grow lax, and that causes us to allow our sword to go dull, or to start to grandfather everyone, instead of being as a spiritual father. Love and truth are each at the opposite end of a balance when it comes to our relationships.

Young men watch out for the strange woman of proverbs, or the Delilah in your life, who you just love, because she will do things for you no Christian woman ever would. Recognize the boundaries God sets in your life are placed there not only for your eternal good but also for a peaceful and secure life on your path to heaven.

Watch out for the person who prays occasionally but doesn’t pray really all that much. The one who seems to study God’s word but has a strangely limited knowledge of the scripture. Yes and recognize those who just kind of run a rail in their walk with God. It's sort of just a “little bit” of everything. When they pray for you does it seem sincere or does something just seem a little bit off or not right? Do you sense God’s presence when they pray? These are those I believe are filled with a spirit all right, and a spirit with knowledge and power! It’s just not the Spirit of God!

Remember in Paul’s warning to the Corinthians “whose end shall be according to their works?” How much do they display “Christlikeness?” Sometimes it’s one’s vocabulary that gives them away. For example are phrases like “I love” or “I hate” regularly part of their conversation. Do the topics of what they talk about lend to building up and healing, or gossip, tearing down, and destruction? Sometimes it can just be someone filled with rebellion or inner anger against God who have left the door open to this false holy spirit.

1st John 4:1-5 (KJV) says “try every spirit to see if it be of God.” Ask yourself when was the last time you did that? Pastor, brother, sister, business person do you have someone strongly opposing what you feel led to do in your church, home, or business? Do you have someone stretching the truth, making accusations, or that are seeming to fight the Holy Spirit that is inside of you? Then I believe you are fighting another spirit. A false holy spirit. One who has come in to copy, lie, and deceive and to break up what God is trying to do. Remember as God’s Holy Spirit is everything good, this spirit will be everything evil. It just won’t introduce itself as such. It may start out being full of praise and compliments. But watch out, be not deceived and pray For God's wisdom as He shows you how to deal with such individuals and groups. If you have been a target of the devil, receive it as a compliment. Sever yourself from necessary negative relationships and move on for the glory of God.

Rev Nolan J Harkness is the President and CEO of Nolan Harkness Evangelistic Ministries Inc. since 1985. He spent most of his adult life working in youth ministry. He also felt the calling of Evangelist/Revivalist and traveled as the door was open holding evangelistic meetings in churches throughout the Northeast. His website is www.verticalsound.org.