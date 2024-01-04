Home Opinion 10 biblical promises for a blessed 2024

The Scriptures provide us with numerous conditional promises and commands that, if followed, will ultimately ensure a blessed future. This doesn’t imply that walking with God will shield us from all challenges or suffering. It pertains to the rewarding outcomes of specific actions and lifestyles.

As we step into the new year, adhering to Scripture’s teachings is crucial if we seek a blessed year. Below are ten conditional promises from God for a blessed future:

1. Trust and acknowledge God in all your ways

Scripture encourages us to trust the Lord with all our hearts and acknowledge Him in all our ways, assuring He will direct our paths (Proverbs 3:3-7). This promise is especially relevant for the New Year, as our Heavenly Father guides our steps.

2. Walk in integrity

The Scripture states that integrity will guide us (Proverbs 11:3). Thus, it’s not just about hearing God’s voice but also developing Christ-like character to make wise life choices that will result in a blessed New Year.

3. Set the Lord always before you

Scripture advises us to keep the Lord constantly before us, not just during church or prayer. Those who do so won’t be shaken by life’s trials (Psalm 16:8). It involves being conscious of His presence, abiding in Him, and trusting His guidance. Those who do this will have a blessed New Year.

4. Turn away from danger ahead

Scripture teaches us to be prudent and redirect our steps when danger looms, including repenting from destructive behaviors (Proverbs 27:12). Repeatedly walking toward destruction is unwise and will cause unnecessary problems in the New Year.

5. Become a person of the Book

The Scripture promises prosperity and success if we meditate on God’s Word day and night (Psalm 1; Joshua 1:8-9). Immersing ourselves in the Word aligns our thinking with God’s, leading to wise choices and a blessed future.

6. Continually stay in covenant fellowship with the Church

Scripture emphasizes the importance of not being alone and the value of assembling with other believers for encouragement (Genesis 2:18; Ecclesiastes 4:9-11; Hebrews 3:12-13; 10:26). Consistent involvement in a Gospel-preaching church is a worthy resolution for 2024.

7. Live a Life of fervent prayer

Deep intercession through the Holy Spirit, as mentioned in Romans 8:26-27, can avert problems and demonic attacks, paving the way for God to work all things for good (Romans 8:28). Consequently, living a life of prayer that is sensitive to the cries of the Spirit in our heart is necessary for a blessed future.

8. Keep your tongue from speaking evil

Avoid slandering, speaking ill of others, and harboring a critical spirit, as advised by Peter (1 Peter 3:10-12). Similar teachings can be found in the Old Testament (Proverbs 18:21). King David also emphasized this principle in Psalms 101 and 15:3 as criteria to determine if someone can dwell with him and abide in the house of the Lord.

9. Walk in the fear of the Lord

Reverence and awe for the Lord are the foundation of wisdom (Proverbs 1:7). Such reverence leads to hating what God hates, loving what He loves, and treating others justly, resulting in God’s favor and light even in darkness (Psalm 112:1-5).

10. Make your calling and election sure

Many believers have a hyper-grace understanding of their faith that causes them to believe they could live any way they choose since they were predestined unto salvation. However, the Apostle Peter emphasizes the need to supplement faith with virtue, knowledge, self-control, steadfastness, godliness, and love to secure our calling and election (2 Peter 1:5-11). Those who do so will remain fruitful and experience a blessed New Year!

In conclusion, those who walk in these conditional Biblical promises will enjoy a blessed New Year and live a significant, purposeful, meaningful life.