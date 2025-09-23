Home Opinion 10 myths regarding divine healing (part 2)

We began a 2-part series regarding this topic. Please read part 1 here.

While divine healing is a glorious truth rooted in Scripture, it has often been surrounded by theological extremes — even in Spirit-filled and Word of Faith circles. When expectations are built on presumptions rather than promises, and formulas replace intimacy with God, the result is not faith but disillusionment.

The following are 10 more myths regarding Divine Healing, which arise not from cessationist skepticism, but often from within healing-centric movements themselves

1. If you’re not healed immediately, you lack faith





While it is true that personal faith is connected to divine healing (Mark 10:52), we have to be very sensitive to the Spirit with each person. How we teach healing can give hope, or it can cause shame and guilt, often burdening the sick with condemnation. But in Mark 9:24, a father says, “I believe; help my unbelief!” and Jesus still heals his son. God honors mustard seed faith, and healing is an act of divine mercy, not merely human performance (Matthew 17:20).

Faith matters, yes — but it’s faith in a Person, not a formula.

2. You must confess healing until it manifests





Confession is biblical — Romans 10:10 says we believe with the heart and confess with the mouth—but confession without relationship becomes magic. Repeating “by His stripes I am healed” without engaging with Christ can turn a living truth into a dead ritual.

Declarations should be a faith-filled agreement with God, not attempts to manipulate Him.

3. True faith denies symptoms





Faith is not denial of reality; it is confidence in God despite reality (Romans 4:19–21). Abraham acknowledged his old age and Sarah’s barrenness — but still believed. Jesus never told people to deny their condition — He told them to believe God for change (Mark 11:22–24). Denial of symptoms may look like faith but is often fear cloaked in doctrine.

4. You should never go to the doctor or take medicine



Some extremists equate medical treatment with unbelief. But Luke was a physician (Colossians 4:14), and Paul advised Timothy to take wine medicinally (1 Timothy 5:23). God can heal through supernatural intervention or providential means. Rejecting medical care out of pride or pressure can be deadly. Wisdom and faith are not enemies — they work together.

5. It’s always instantaneous, or it’s not from God





Many physical healings in Scripture were progressive:

The 10 lepers were “cleansed as they went” (Luke 17:14). The blind man in Mark 8:24–25 was healed in two stages. To insist that healing must always be immediate sets people up for unrealistic expectations and discouragement. God often works through process to form character and deeper trust.

6. You can lose your healing

The teaching that “you can lose your healing if you doubt” often produces unnecessary fear and even paranoia. While unbelief can hinder future breakthroughs (John 5:14), our focus should be on abiding in Christ, trusting His finished work, and living in gratitude for His blessings—not obsessing over the possibility of losing them.

Shifting the focus to fear creates a performance-based mindset, whereas true faith rests in Christ with confidence and thanksgiving. Our goal should always be to encourage believers to walk in faith and gratitude, not in fear of relapse.

7. Everyone will be healed if you have enough anointing





This myth puts undue pressure on ministers. Even Jesus was limited by unbelief in His hometown (Mark 6:5–6). Paul, who performed extraordinary miracles (Acts 19:11), left Trophimus sick in Miletus (2 Timothy 4:20). The anointing matters, but we are not God. Healing flows from divine sovereignty in cooperation with human faith — not the preacher’s reputation.

8. God always heals, and if He doesn’t, it’s your fault





This view distorts God’s nature and turns Him into a cosmic vending machine. Healing is always God’s heart — but how and when it manifests is often mysterious.

Hebrews 11 lists people who saw miracles and those who died in faith without receiving the promise. Both were commended. Let’s honor faith in every form, not only in physical results.

9. Suffering has no place in a life of faith





Some Word of Faith teachings avoid the theology of suffering altogether. But Romans 8:17 says we are co-heirs with Christ “if indeed we suffer with Him.”

Paul said he wanted to “know Him and the fellowship of His sufferings” (Philippians 3:10). While God does not delight in our pain, He does use it to refine us. Not all suffering is from Satan—some is allowed by God for sanctification.

10. Talking about sickness gives power to the devil





While we shouldn’t exalt sickness, neither should we avoid honest conversations about health. Paul often spoke of afflictions (2 Corinthians 11), co-workers who were sick (Philippians 2:25–27), and his own challenges (Galatians 4:13).

Being transparent about physical struggle doesn’t give Satan glory — it gives God room to intervene and allows for people to pray informed prayers for us.

Conclusion

We must contend for divine healing with bold faith, but also with biblical balance. When healing becomes a system rather than a relationship, it leads to legalism and burnout. When we embrace healing with humility and wisdom, we welcome not only God’s power but also His presence, timing, and purposes.

In the end, divine healing isn’t about a guaranteed outcome — it’s about a trusting walk with Jehovah Rapha, the Lord who heals. Let us correct the errors, renew our minds, and press forward with expectant faith, filled with love, truth, and grace.