Home Opinion 10 reasons beauty is powerful apologetic

In today’s cultural climate, where truth is often subjective, and goodness is increasingly questioned, beauty remains a universal language that transcends barriers. Conservative Jewish and Christian scholars agree that beauty originates from God, who is the ultimate source of all that is good, true, and beautiful. Beauty is not merely aesthetic but a reflection of God’s perfection, order, and glory.

The three conditions of beauty

Thomas Aquinas identifies three key attributes that define beauty (Summa Theologica, I, Q. 39, A. 8):

1. Integrity (a statue with missing limbs would lack integrity and thus lose its beauty.)

2. Proportion (harmony): Beauty depends on the harmony or proper relationship between the parts of a whole. This reflects an ordered and rational structure. (Music is beautiful because of the balance and proportion of its notes.)

3. Clarity (brightness or radiance): Beauty is enhanced by the ability of something to reveal its essence clearly and intelligibly. (A work of art is beautiful when it reveals the truth about the subject it represents.)

God as the source of all beauty

God is supremely beautiful because He is perfect, complete, and the cause of all order and harmony in creation. Aquinas writes, “God is beauty itself” because His essence is pure actuality, free of any deficiency”. All beauty in the created world reflects divine beauty. Just as light emanates from the sun, beauty in creation flows from God as its source.

David said in Psalm 27:4 — “One thing I ask from the Lord … that I may gaze on the beauty of the Lord,” — which shows that God’s beauty is moral, spiritual, and transcendent. His holiness, righteousness, and majesty embody beauty in its purest form. The phrase “worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness” (Psalm 29:2; 96:9) encapsulates the Old Testament’s view of beauty as inseparable from holiness.”

Since the Protestant Reformation, many sectors of the Church have rejected beauty, opting for simplicity out of fear of idolatry. This overreaction has stripped the Church of one of its most compelling apologetics for the Gospel.

Below are ten reasons why embracing beauty is essential for the Church’s mission in the world.

1. Beauty reflects the nature of God

God is the essence of beauty. From the beginning, creation itself testifies to His splendor: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands” (Psalm 19:1). The intricate shapes and multi-varied colors of the cosmos, an awe-inspiring sunset, the majesty of the mountains, and the complexity of the human body all point to a Creator who delights in beauty. When the Church neglects beauty, it neglects a vital aspect of God’s nature. By embracing beauty, we bear witness to the God who encapsulates both the good and the beautiful.

2. Beauty is an act of worship

Far from being idolatrous, the creation of beauty can be an act of worship. In Exodus 35–36, God anointed Bezalel and Oholiab with His Spirit to craft the Tabernacle, filling it with intricate designs, gold, and images of cherubim. These artisans used their skills to glorify God, demonstrating that beauty has a sacred purpose. When the Church embraces beauty in its buildings, music, and creative expressions, it reflects the worship seen in Scripture, where excellence and artistry are offered as gifts to God.

3. The Church is meant to depict Heaven on earth

The Tabernacle and the Temple of Solomon were designed to reflect heavenly realities (Hebrews 8:5). Their beauty pointed to the perfection of God’s throne room and the original harmony of Eden. In the same way, the Church is called to reflect Heaven on earth. Through beautiful art, architecture, and liturgy, we provide a foretaste of God’s kingdom, inspiring people to long for the ultimate restoration of all things.

4. Beauty draws people to God

Beauty is a universal language that transcends culture, time, and religion. While theological arguments and moral debates often divide, beauty has the power to unite.

5. Beauty affirms human dignity as the Image of God

Genesis 1:27 teaches that humanity is made in God’s image. Some theologians suggest this means we are God’s “icons,” called to reflect His glory. We fulfill this divine calling when we create beauty—whether through art, music, or innovation.

6. The rejection of beauty undermines evangelism

When the Church distances itself from beauty, it distances itself from one of God’s most attractive aspects. Many people are drawn to Christianity not through arguments but through the beauty of a cathedral, the majesty of sacred music, or the elegance of a well-crafted liturgy. By embracing beauty, the Church provides a powerful apologetic that appeals to the senses and emotions, drawing people to the Gospel’s truth.

7. Beauty inspires the next generation of cultural creatives

Historically, The Church has patronized the arts, producing some of the world’s greatest artists, composers, and architects. From Michelangelo to Bach, these cultural creatives were inspired by their faith to depict the beauty of God. By prioritizing beauty, the Church can once again raise up a generation of artists, engineers, scientists, and innovators who reflect God’s glory in their work. This enriches culture and serves as a compelling witness to the world.

8. Beauty points to the atonement

Colossians 1:20 states that through Christ, God reconciled all things to Himself. This includes not only humanity but also the entirety of creation. The atonement is not merely about forgiving sins but restoring creation to its original beauty and harmony.

The Old Testament often uses beauty to symbolize redemption and restoration. Isaiah 61:3 speaks of giving “a crown of beauty instead of ashes,” pointing to God’s transformative power

By embracing beauty, the Church participates in this redemptive work, offering a glimpse of the new heavens and new earth where all things will be made beautiful again.

9. Beauty counters the secular narrative

Beauty offers a counter-narrative in a culture dominated by utilitarianism and pragmatism, where value is measured by functionality and profit. Life without God leads to nihilism and hopelessness, as we have seen in the writings of German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche. When the Church embraces beauty, it challenges the secular worldview and invites people to experience a reality that transcends the material.

10. Beauty aligns with the mission of reconciliation

The Christian faith is fundamentally a story of reconciliation — between God and humanity, between individuals, and ultimately between all of creation and its Creator (2 Corinthians 5:18–19). Beauty serves as a signpost of this reconciliation, demonstrating the restoration of order, harmony, and radiance where there was once brokenness.

Beauty acts as a foretaste of the renewed creation in a fractured world marked by division, suffering, and decay. The resurrection of Christ is the ultimate act of restoration, turning the horror of the cross into the beauty of redemption. Just as an artist takes raw, unformed materials and crafts them into something beautiful, God shapes history toward His ultimate beauty of cosmic harmony and perfection.