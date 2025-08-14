Home Opinion 10 wrong views about the Church

In today’s hyper-individualistic and consumer-driven culture, many believers hold views about the Church that are shaped more by modern convenience than by biblical truth. These misconceptions are not just theoretical; they influence how Christians live, serve, relate, and grow in Christ. As a result, we are witnessing a disconnection between professing believers and the body of Christ — the very Church Jesus died for and is coming back for.

To recover a biblical understanding of the Church, we must confront ten common erroneous views

1. The Body of Christ is only mystical





Many Christians think of the Church only as a mystical or invisible body, which allows them to believe they can be part of the universal Church without committing to a local congregation.

Scripture, however, affirms that the Church is both visible and invisible. While there is a spiritual unity among all true believers, that unity is meant to be expressed tangibly through local assemblies. The New Testament assumes believers will gather in person, use their spiritual gifts in community, and live in mutual accountability (1 Corinthians 11–14; Hebrews 10:25).

Even the promises of Scripture were primarily given to a covenant community, not to isolated individuals. A Christian disconnected from the local church will struggle to fully obey the New Testament.

2. The Church is like a supermarket





Modern believers often “shop” for churches the way they choose retail outlets — looking for the best music, kids’ programs, preaching style, or convenient location.

But the Church is not a consumer product; it is a covenantal community. God Himself places each member in the body “as He desires” (1 Corinthians 12:18). We are called to discern where God is planting us, not to treat church membership like a gym subscription.

3. The Church exists for a good experience





Some approach church for a weekly spiritual boost, a moment of entertainment, or emotional encouragement. While encouragement is good, the Church’s mission is far greater than producing a “spiritual high.”

The Church is “the pillar and foundation of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15), a training ground for discipleship, and the primary vehicle through which God advances His kingdom. It is where believers are formed into the image of Christ through the Word, the Spirit, and covenantal community — not just through positive feelings.

4. The Church is a physical building





The Church is not stone, wood, or steel — it is a living family of redeemed people from every tribe and tongue (Ephesians 2:19).

Reducing church to a Sunday building event misses its essence. The Church is a family of families practicing multi-generational discipleship, sharing life beyond services. Without real relationships and participation in small groups, we miss the heartbeat of biblical church life.

5. The Church is roaming, not rooted





With the rise of online services, many believe the Church is “wherever I am.” Others argue they can live like Paul’s traveling team without belonging to a local body.

Yet the early Church was rooted in actual locations: Corinth, Ephesus, Jerusalem, and Antioch. Each had elders, structure, and accountability. Although Paul’s team was mobile, they were sent by and accountable to local churches (I.E Epaphroditus in Philippians 2).

Digital tools are useful supplements, but they are not substitutes for in-person fellowship (Acts 2:42–47). The Church is incarnational and local, embodying Christ in a specific community.

6. The Church is just 'two or three gathered'





Some misapply Matthew 18:20 (“where two or three are gathered…”) to claim any Christian meetup is a church. But that passage is given in the context of Jesus teaching how to deal with conflict resolution and church discipline, not church definition ( Read Mt. 18:1-20).

A true biblical church is a covenantal community with leadership, sacraments, mission, and intergenerational discipleship. It is where believers are baptized, discipled, married, buried, and sent into the world. Prayer meetings and home Bible studies are valuable — but they are not the full expression of the Church.

7. The Church has no human leaders — only Jesus





Christ is indeed the Head of the Church (Colossians 1:18), but He governs through human leaders He appoints.

Paul said he was set apart “for the sake of God’s elect” (Titus 1:1), and 1 Corinthians 12:28–29 affirms that God Himself establishes apostles, prophets, and teachers. Rejecting all human leadership results in spiritual drift and lack of accountability.

Healthy churches honor the God-ordained order of leadership, which protects, equips, and shepherds believers (Hebrews 13:17).

8. The Church is a democracy





Some assume the church functions like a political system where every voice carries equal authority. But the New Testament never models mob rule; instead, Christ gave leadership gifts—apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers—to equip the saints (Ephesians 4:11).

While healthy leaders collaborate and honor one another, spiritual authority is rooted in biblical qualifications and calling, not popularity contests (1 Tim. 3:1-15). Early churches were led by elders and overseers. Paul even told Titus not to allow anyone to despise his authority (Titus 2:15).

9. The Church is either local or global — not both





Some believers overemphasize the local flock, while others focus solely on global mission. In Scripture, the Church is both.

The Philippian church cared for their city but also supported Paul’s apostolic mission financially (Philippians 1:5; 4:15–16). Local churches are meant to be modal (community-centered) and sodal (mission-focused), balancing local discipleship with global missions.

10. Jesus is returning for a christianized nation





Finally, some think Jesus is coming back for a politically dominant or culturally Christianized nation. Scripture is clear: Christ is returning for a bride without spot or wrinkle (Ephesians 5:27) — a multi-ethnic, global, blood-washed Church (See also Revelation 19:7-10).

Our primary allegiance is to the Lamb, not to any political party. We work for the good of our nations, but our hope is anchored in the New Jerusalem, not Washington, D.C.

Conclusion and call to action





The Church is not man-made; it is a divine organism birthed from the side of Christ and empowered by the Holy Spirit.

Misunderstanding the Church leads to weak disciples, fractured communities, and a compromised witness. To recover a high view of the Church, believers must:

Commit fully to their local church as God’s primary plan for Kingdom advancement. Pursue spiritual growth in community, not isolation. Embrace the Church as a covenantal family, not a consumer event. Recognize that kingdom influence flows through healthy, mission-driven churches. Tie their divine assignment to faithful, active participation in the local body.

If we truly love Jesus, we must love His bride — not in theory, but in tangible, covenantal commitment.