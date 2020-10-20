2020: The most important election in history for Christians

Voting is a tremendous responsibility — and the stakes have never been higher than in the presidential race of 2020.

In our own country, we recognize that the inalienable rights given by God had to be fought for by men. Our form of government is not for spectators. If we want to preserve the Republic which our Founders created, we’ve got to get out of the stands and onto the field.

And that means voting for your values.

It was John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who said, “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” The Christians of this country must assume their place as citizens, recognize their power when they stand together and exercise the power of their vote.”

It’s not enough to be informed. It’s not enough to pray. Prayer needs to be coupled with action to make a difference. And that means it’s your sacred duty. As Dennis Prager said in the newly released documentary, “After Trump — A Warning to America,” “God will ask those who fail to vote why they failed to sustain the most God-centered, free country, on earth, a country whose very motto is, ‘In God We Trust.’”

God has always used His people as instruments of change. But the changes that began in 2016 are in danger of being snuffed out in 2020. The Democratic Party is increasingly godless, as demonstrated not only by their effort to remove God from their party platform and to erase “so help me God” from the oath of office, but also by their support for the barbaric practice of late-term abortion.

Remember what happened the last time Democrats were in the White House? Their distorted view of sexuality and their zeal to impose their agenda on all Americans from the youngest to the oldest struck at individuals, families, children as young as toddlers, schools, restrooms, sports teams, universities, businesses, celebrities, freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

The forces arrayed against President Trump not only want our children to be taught that same-sex marriage is equal to natural, biblical marriage, but now they want to teach children that they are free to choose their genders. Absolute lunacy and depravity are fighting for control of our society.

As Eric Metaxas said in his interview for the documentary, “After Trump — A Warning to America,” “If you are a Christian and you say, ‘I don’t believe in same-sex marriage,’ or, ‘I’m a minister. I don’t want to marry same-sex couples because that violates my religious beliefs,’ you must recognize that we’re on the verge of the government saying, ‘You better do it, and if you don’t, we’re coming after you.’”

If you affirm the traditional biblical definition of marriage as being between one man and one woman, the Democrats and the special interests they are beholden to are coming after you. If they defeat President Trump in 2020, Christians will suffer more than mere recriminations for allegedly being “homophobic” or “anti-gay”; they will suffer coercion, discrimination, dismissal and lawsuits. How do we know? Because the decline of American values and American virtue accelerated under the active guidance of President Obama and the Democrats.

Some Christians say, “I don’t want to get involved in politics. It’s really dirty.” And they’re right — but so are the dishes in their sink. Politics is going to impact your life whether you want it to or not. It will determine where your kids go to school and what they learn. It will determine whether or not there are men’s and women’s restrooms or whether everybody goes to the same one and showers together. So if Christians want their lives, the lives of their children, and the lives of their grandchildren to be overrun by people who hate everything they stand for and hold dear, then yes, the best way to do that is to sit out the 2020 presidential election.

As Christians, we have an unmatched ability to influence elections at almost all levels — but only if we vote. There are 65 million self-identified evangelicals. Those are people who, according to the definition, believe the Bible is the Word of God. Evangelicals have a personal relationship with Christ and attend church an average of once a month. Half of them are not registered to vote — and half of those that are registered to vote don’t vote. If God’s people ever showed up at the polls, we would take this country back in a minute.

If you’re a Christian and not in favor of President Trump, can you at least be grateful for the fact that his administration has protected lives in and out of the womb? Can you at least be grateful for the fact that religious liberty stands protected by his administration so we can preach the gospel of Jesus? Can you at least be grateful that President Trump has the audacity to say “Merry Christmas,” and holds Rose Garden ceremonies where people share how they were transformed by the redemptive grace-filled work of Christ in a national news conference?

As an American, God has entrusted to you the highest privilege on this planet: to choose the leadership for the United States of America. Commit today to vote and encourage everyone around you to vote. Make sure you’re registered to vote and make sure you vote for religious liberty.

And if you want to go even deeper into the issues and what’s at stake, help us get the word about the new documentary from Resurrection Pictures, “After Trump — A Warning to America.” Watch the documentary, invite everyone you know to watch it — the future of our country is at stake.

“After Trump — A Warning to America” is available now on-demand or DVD at AfterTrumpMovie.com.

