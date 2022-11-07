3 ways Christians can make positive change this election cycle

As the midterm elections draw near, and persuasive personalities and platforms compete for our attention, many Christians are unsure how to involve themselves in the political process. Some believers aren’t certain we should get involved at all. Is it possible to effectively influence our nations, states, and communities for God’s glory?

It’s important to remember that regardless of a politician’s resume or the contentious issues of the day, God’s Word never changes. In Ezekiel 22:30, the Lord said, “I looked for someone who might rebuild the wall of righteousness that guards the land. I searched for someone to stand in the gap in the wall so I wouldn’t have to destroy the land, but I found no one.”

God was looking for someone with a willing heart to stand for righteousness. He was looking for someone to stand in the gap and make a difference. And He still is today. The Lord is looking for people who will step up in America and rebuild the wall of righteousness.

Does this mean that all God-fearing citizens need to run for local office? Not necessarily. Certainly, anyone who feels called to serve in government should seek the Lord for His discernment and provision. We need more Christians serving in government, taking a stand for godly values. Most of us, however, have a different role to play. And as Christ-followers with a biblical worldview, there’s no excuse for sitting on the sidelines of politics. We must take action now.

Here are three ways Christians can immediately stand in the gap and influence positive change for America:

News

Through truthful news we can be informed on critical issues facing our nation. God said through the prophet Hosea that “my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6). This means that ignorance carries a far more destructive power than even the devil. That being the case, it’s incumbent upon every Christian to be acquainted with what their legislators support or oppose, and which issues will be on the ballot in each election. Spiritually, believers must work to ensure the Word of God frames their worldview. It’s the lens through which we must look at everything in both our daily life and in politics.

The average Christian doesn’t have the connections, time, or energy to keep informed about all the critical matters happening in our nation. Furthermore, they may be unsure as to what the Bible says about the issues our communities, states, and country are facing today. To build your biblical worldview, seek out trusted organizations that share your values. Intercessors for America offers daily headlines from a Christian perspective, as well as prayer alerts, action items, and news for each state on critical issues facing our nation. As believers avail themselves to resources of this kind, they’re more confident in their convictions and better equipped to be an influence for change.

We don’t have to occupy public office to influence policy or governance. However, we must be alert and knowledgeable about the key issues so that we’re equipped to pray into biblical values and support politicians who seek to uphold godly principles. Let us be like the sons of Issachar who discerned the times. This happens by being informed and viewing the times with a biblical lens.

Prayer

No matter what our leader's positions are, we’re called to pray for them. The Lord said to us, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Your leaders need prayer. Your prayer for leaders with whom you share views may be different from how you pray for those who oppose biblical values. Depending on the stance of your legislators, you may agree with them and pray to uphold the legislation that matches your values. Or, if you’re opposed to the positions they hold, pray for their eyes to be opened and for harmful legislation they propose not to pass. God still has plans and purposes for our nation. If He had written off our nation, He would not be stirring so many of us to pray.

There’s an enemy of our souls and our nation that is working to orchestrate a battle that is discernable and beatable with spiritual weapons (2 Cor. 10:3-6). We must pray for secure elections which will put into place men and women of God who will stand up for life, for freedom, and, most of all, for our Creator. We must pray for voter discernment, and for the confidence that we can make meaningful change when we vote.

Action

Christians account for approximately 64% of registered voters in the United States and yet, many do not vote. If more believers voted in every election — city government, school board, primaries, and presidential races — we could impact our nation for generations. Christians are the largest voting bloc!

When it comes to participating in our constitutional right and responsibility to vote, many Christians either don’t see the need or don’t think their single vote can make a difference. Maybe you’ve thought the same thing: “It won’t matter if I don’t show up. I’m sure plenty of other Christians will vote.” What if thousands of people have that attitude? Your vote matters. We are called to be salt and light. We exercise that in our daily lives, but also in the leaders we choose to lead our communities, states, and nation. We must vote for candidates that align best with biblical values.

Will you join me in committing to searching out truthful news and information, praying for our nation and its leaders, and voting biblical values?