5 life-changing qualities that servant leaders possess

I cannot begin to tell you how many leadership books I have read. The shelves in my office are lined with some of the best writers out there ... Maxwell, Gordon, Williams, Blanchard, to name a few. But the greatest leadership book I have ever read is the Bible. It is filled with so many examples of quality leadership that we, as leaders, can model our lives after.

Below, you will find five life-changing qualities that servant leaders should strive to model when leading others.

1. Longing to serve

Contrary to what society says, the greatest leaders are not out there chasing titles, platforms, recognition, or the next big promotion. The greatest leaders are looking for opportunities to serve. Leadership is not about making our names known. It is about making God’s name known. Servant leaders possess a serve-first mindset that continually lifts others up. They recognize the gifts and talents of their team and do everything possible to provide encouragement and support. Servant leaders speak life. The greatest leaders do not expect to be served. Instead, they serve others. Not because they have to, but because that is just who they are. Servant leaders are looking for opportunities to pick up a towel and wash feet.

But Jesus called them to him and said, "You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. It shall not be so among you. But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many" (Matthew 20:25-28).



2. A humble heart

Our family attended a dinner with a fairly large guest list several years ago. As the host began to dismiss tables one by one to get their food, a man hurriedly approached the young man and said, "Be sure to dismiss our table next. It’s the pastor’s table." I cannot begin to explain the valuable opportunity that was missed for the minister to model what servant leadership really looks like. Servant leaders realize that it is not about going first. It is about going last. They see themselves as hosts, not guests.

When looking closely at the leadership of Jesus and that of the Pharisees, there is a significant difference. Jesus said, "Everything they do is done for people to see: They make their phylacteries wide and the tassels on their garments long; they love the place of honor at banquets and the most important seats in the synagogues; they love to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces and to be called ‘Rabbi’ by others" (Matthew 23:5-7). The Pharisees were all about titles, positions, praise, platforms, and prominence. They wanted to stand out and be seen by others.

"The best way to find out whether or not you really have a servant's heart is to see what your reaction is when somebody treats you like one.” – Elizabeth Elliott

3. Empathy for others

There is something really special about a leader who has empathy for others. When a leader can view others through the eyes of Jesus, people are much more willing to follow. Empathy means that you are able to step into another person’s situation and show that you genuinely care. People do not want a leader who impresses them. They want a leader who identifies with them. As Roosevelt once said, "People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care." Servant leaders care and because they care, trust is built among followers.

Jesus said, "The greatest among you will be your servant. For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted" (Matthew 23:11-12).

4. Desire to invest and mentor

If you have godly mentors in your life, you are blessed. Servant leaders understand the importance of both serving and investing. They embrace every opportunity to mentor the next generation of leaders. If leaders are unwilling to speak into the lives of those coming after them, a leadership vacuum will occur.

Consider the relationship between Moses and Joshua. Moses led the children of Israel out of slavery, through the wilderness, and was ready to cross the banks of the Jordan when he died. Once Moses passed away, his apprentice, Joshua, stepped up and embraced the leadership role. It was Joshua who led the people into the Promised Land. Imagine how catastrophic it would have been if Moses had not invested in his apprentice. Servant leaders understand the importance of multiplication and do everything they can to mentor godly men and women who are willing and able to lead.



5. A commitment to God’s word

Servant leaders are people of integrity. They know that their character will always speak so much louder than the words they say. For that reason, they do everything possible to learn from God’s word. They spend time reading, studying, and memorizing Scripture. By doing so, their hearts are transformed and they are better able to exemplify the love of God to others. Servant leaders model the love of Christ in their everyday interactions with others by loving, serving, and leading.

"This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth; but you shall meditate therein day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success" (Joshua 1:8).

The positive impact that is made when leaders become servants is powerful and life-changing for both leaders and followers. If we want to see a world where loving and serving our neighbor is at the forefront of all we do, we must lead like that. In following the example of Jesus, leaders go last.

Originally published at Thinke.