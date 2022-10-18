5 ways to help build the students

The future is being built in America’s classrooms. This is not an argument about the quality of our nation’s public schools. This is about those who can do very little about any of that — the students themselves.

We all live within a school district boundary and pay taxes that support schools, but beyond that, there are some specific ways that you can impact the lives of students who attend the schools near you.

These are five personal ways you can help build our future:

1. Visit the school website and look for opportunities to volunteer for a school event. This would be a chance to be on campus, assist with a project that helps students. For instance, in December, our school has a Santa Shoppe — a low-budget place for students to shop for gifts for their siblings and parents. All the gifts have been donated and then wrapped for these children. This has become a highly anticipated event before Christmas break, and there are lots of opportunities to help make a difference. Every school has events that you can offer your time without further commitment.

2. If you have an hour a week that you can give away, you can listen to child practice reading, or read to them. If your schedule doesn’t line up with a school day, you can volunteer to tutor in the evenings — making arrangements with the school. I’ve met former teachers, retired folks, and those who just want to see a student graduate become tutors. I call them the difference-makers, because to a student, they often are the ones who can help them achieve their academic goals.

3. Offer to purchase snacks for classrooms. Teachers know that hungry students aren’t as likely to remain attentive. On average, teachers spend $500.00 per year out of their own pocket to buy snacks and supplies for their students. You could adopt a classroom and find out what snacks are appropriate (typically granola bars, fruit leather, pretzels, and crackers). This doesn’t require any time investment, only interest and a willingness to spend money for snacks.

4. Are you interested in sports? Many students enjoy these activities and the need for volunteer coaches and assistants makes a massive difference to the programs schools can offer. This could involve a couple of months of after-school hours, but you would be able to engage students in activities that inspire and encourage them. Many schools are also trying to expand after-school offerings to include technology, culinary arts, and gardening. All of these efforts either require teachers to work longer or need volunteers.

5. Fundraising is never easy, but you’ll notice how often students are out washing cars or selling items to raise money for events. This is where I have found my niche. I am directing a non-profit foundation (easy to form) that provides resources for all of the things I’ve listed — from snacks, to sports equipment, to technology resources, to buying tickets so students can attend events. With a few weeks of dedicated of grant writing, annual resources are provided that help students. Not interested in doing it on your own? Then seek community service organizations to help. Our local Kiwanis helped build a playground. A church helps provides meals and tutors after school.

You will find that helping students brings a sense of satisfaction. You are making a difference both now and for the future. As students are more engaged in their work, inspired by those who volunteer and see a connection between what they are learning and how it can apply to their future, you will see a spark in their eyes. When students make that connection, there will be increased opportunities ahead.

Over 50 million children attend America’s public schools. Imagine if we could offer our support in a hands-on way, that would impact their education, but even better, give them a vision and a purpose. It’s giving up our time today for a better tomorrow for us all.