7 symptoms when Satan blinds your mind

Have you ever wondered why some people readily accept the Gospel, while others seem oblivious to its importance? Why do some people see and believe the good news, while others have no clue what all the fuss is about?



Well, the biggest reason for this disconnect is that a blind person cannot see. When scales are over your eyes, you live in darkness. And where do you suppose spiritual darkness originates?



The apostle Paul penned the answer to this question. "Even if our Gospel is veiled, it is veiled to those who are perishing. The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers, so that they cannot see the light of the Gospel of the glory of Christ." (2 Cor. 4:3,4)



The "god of this age" is Satan. And make no mistake about it. Satan hates you and wants to see you suffer. The devil definitely wants you as far away from Jesus Christ as possible.



We do not fully understand how Satan blinds the minds of unbelievers, but Scripture reveals that the devil has the supernatural ability to block a person's spiritual vision. And only the supernatural power of God is greater.



Without God's intervention, you and I wouldn't stand a chance against Satan. But with God on our side, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Phil. 4:13) And this includes repenting of my sin and trusting Christ as my Savior.



There are various symptoms that surface when a person's mind is blinded by Satan. Here are 7 of the symptoms:



1. You assume there is no God, or you assume your "good deeds" will prompt God to accept you.

Atheists choose to blindly believe that something came from nothing. Now compare their blind faith to the evidence-based faith of Christianity. Our Creator grants believers the eyes to see and ears to hear. (Matt. 13:16)



Christianity is unique among all the religions of the world. In fact, Christianity is not so much a religion as it is a relationship with our loving God.



Every other religion drives people to attempt to earn their way into everlasting bliss. Only Christianity secures the free gift of eternal life in heaven on the front end of a person's relationship with God. The moment you are converted, you are saved, redeemed, born again, justified and forgiven.



Those who have been blinded by Satan are living under the delusion that they can somehow work their way into heaven. This is an impossible feat. Only the death of Jesus Christ on the cross provides the forgiveness of your sins, and this new life will enter your soul the moment you "repent and believe the good news." (Mark 1:15)

2. You assume you are not on the road to hell, even though you refuse to trust Jesus for the forgiveness of your sins.

"God wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth." (1 Tim. 2:4) And yet the bottom line is that many people refuse to come to Christ to have their sins forgiven. I addressed this issue 7 years ago in an article titled, "God Will Save Anyone but Not Everyone."



Jesus said, "Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it." (Matt. 7:13,14)



3. You reject the biblical doctrine of the Trinity, which states that God consists of Three Persons in One God.



Belief in this historic Christian doctrine is essential to knowing God. The Bible reveals that the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit are all equally God, and yet they are distinct Persons within the Godhead.



If someone ever tells you that the doctrine of the Trinity is unbiblical, you are talking to a person who has been blinded by Satan. Pray for that person and ask the Lord to reveal the truth through the Word of God.



Human reason alone is unable to accept the doctrine of the Trinity. It is a spiritual truth that can only be accepted by faith as a believer embraces what the Bible says concerning the nature of God.



4. Even though the dejected apostles were transformed into enthusiastic ambassadors after seeing Jesus alive, you nevertheless refuse to believe the overwhelming evidence for Christ's resurrection.



If the Lord's disciples had not spent time with the risen Messiah, Christianity would never have gotten off the ground. It would have been dead on arrival. Nothing but Christ's literal physical resurrection could have transformed these disciples into such bold witnesses after they met with their risen Savior.



John Walvoord nailed it: "A web of interrelated facts makes the resurrection of Christ one of the best attested facts of the ancient world."



5. You assume that your good deeds can make up for your bad deeds in God's eyes.



While man tends to assume that his "good" deeds deliver some great contribution, this doesn't mean that God views such deeds the same way. In fact, the prophet Isaiah tells us how the Lord looks at man's sincere attempts to become righteous in God's eyes: "All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags." (Isaiah 64:6)



In other words,1000 of your so-called "good deeds" could never wash away the stain of even one sin. Only the blood of Jesus has that kind of power. This is why the Savior was sacrificed for sinners. It was the only way we could be saved, period.



6. You fail to see and believe that only the blood of Jesus Christ can wash away your sins.

Charles Spurgeon was England's best-known preacher for most of the second half of the nineteenth century. Spurgeon gave us this nugget of truth: "Morality will keep you out of jail, but only the blood of Jesus will keep you out of hell."



"In Christ we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God's grace." (Eph. 1:7)



7. You take coronavirus warnings more seriously than Jesus' warnings that unless you repent, you will spend eternity in hell.



Jesus said, "This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth." (Matt. 13:49,50)



If you have been blind, it is extremely urgent that you accept Jesus today and see!