7 things God may mention if He sits at Thanksgiving table

God has given us many things for which we should give Him thanks. Whether these are physical or spiritual provisions, we have no shortage of blessings for which to praise the Lord.

There’s a verse in 1 Corinthians 4 that highlights this theme of praise and thanksgiving — though the origination of the praise is not from man, but from the Lord Himself: “And then each man’s praise will come to Him from God” (1 Corinthians 4:5). Here is our great God, the Creator and Sustainer of all, the Giver of every good and perfect gift, praising His faithful servants.

Like many reading this, I’m looking forward to the Thanksgiving holiday and meals with family and friends. Many households have a tradition of sharing testimonies of gratitude around the Thanksgiving table. Being careful not to push the analogy too far, we see that God in this passage, in some incomprehensible way, praises those who faithfully served Him.

This passage isn’t the only place in Scripture where this theme of praise from the Lord appears.

Jesus condemned religious leaders for seeking man’s adoration rather than God’s approval (John 5:44). In Romans, Paul wrote that the individual who has been circumcised by the Holy Spirit receives his praise from God (Romans 2:29). Peter said that believers who persevere in faith will receive praise, glory, and honor when Jesus returns (1 Peter 1:6-7).

This theme from the New Testament writers, then, raises a significant question, “What does God praise?”

We must first state that what God praises in us is only what He has worked in us. These things we are about to see are not things we do in our own strength that make God indebted to us. Rather, these are things God has done within and through us; these actions and qualities are by His grace, not by our merits. So, as we look at what God praises, we might ultimately say He praises the Spirit’s work in our lives because of Jesus Christ.

Yet at the same time, the Lord does praise His servants. In fact, we find God praising various churches in the book of Revelation (chapters 2-3). Embedded within each letter to these churches is something Christ commends in His servants.

The first is tireless, toilsome discernment (Revelation 2:2-3).

The church at Ephesus was faithful in tireless, toilsome discernment. They tested every doctrine and teacher that came along. In all of this, they did not grow weary. There was no sense of, “We have rejected so many false teachers, maybe we should ease up a bit on our standards.” Not at all! They were passionate about truth, and their desire was a church with pure doctrine.

Now, the Ephesians had problems, but we should note Christ praises discernment in His people. Christians should then strive to be discerning. We must test what people say to ensure it conforms to the standard of God’s Word — and we should not get tired of doing so.

The second is endurance (Revelation 2:9).

Next, we have the church in Smyrna, one of two churches where we do not find a rebuke from the Lord. These believers suffered greatly, and Jesus was intimately acquainted with their suffering. However, the Lord does not promise to stop their suffering or help them avoid their trials. Instead, He tells them to be faithful. Christ praises His servants who endure suffering for His name’s sake.

The third is resistance to the devil (Revelation 2:13).

The church in Pergamum was in a difficult location because there was a strong Satanic influence in this community. These Christians are praised because they resisted Satan by holding fast to the name of Jesus. They clung to all Christ’s glorious attributes (His love, grace, faithfulness, holiness, righteousness, judgment, wrath, omnipotence, and others). They kept believing in Jesus, and when Satan came to pressure them — and one of their number was even martyred — they found the strength to stand against the devil in the name of the Lord. Christ praises those who resist the evil one by holding fast to His powerful name.

The fourth is spiritual growth (Revelation 2:19).

We come to the church in Thyatira, where Jesus praises these believers’ spiritual growth. These individuals’ works are greater now than when they first believed the Gospel. They have grown spiritually. Their faith is stronger. Their love has increased. They are serving more faithfully and earnestly. They are growing in service to the Lord every day. Even with all the problems in the Church, Jesus still praises these Christians for their spiritual growth.

The fifth is purity (Revelation 3:4).

There isn’t much to commend when the Lord focuses on Sardis. It’s a vibrant community in the eyes of the world, but it’s a spiritual graveyard to Christ. However, there is one thing Jesus praises in this church: purity among a few genuine believers. These believers, though small in number, are not stained by the culture around them, nor are they marked by friendship with the world. Instead, they are set apart for Christ, keeping their hearts free from sin and the love of the world. Our Lord commends their purity, and He delights to see such purity in all of His children.

The sixth is obedience to God’s Word (Revelation 3:8).

Here is a faithful church with just a little power in the world. Notice that it’s not great power Jesus praises. He isn’t impressed by earthly systems, financial or political power, or social influence.

What does result in Christ’s praise, though, is obedience to His Word. This church kept God’s Word, and they were faithful to the teaching of Scripture. As a result, they had an immense opportunity for ministry even though they only had a little power because they had the power of God in His Word. The Lord praises those who keep His Word.

The final quality Jesus praises is an earnest, teachable heart (Revelation 3:19).

The lukewarm Laodicean church was filled with members who were arrogant, self-deceived, and useless for any good work. Some of them still appear to be believers, though, because Jesus says He is disciplining them, which God only does to His children. They had a plethora of problems and nothing much the Lord could praise.

We do learn what God praises in what He tells them to do about their spiritual problems — be zealous and repent. The Lord wants His Word to confront our sin, causing true believers to do whatever is necessary to kill it. God praises humble repentance that comes from an earnest, teachable heart.

These are the seven things God might mention if He were to sit at the Thanksgiving table – seven things He commends in His servants: discernment, endurance, resistance against the devil, spiritual growth, purity, keeping His Word, and earnest and teachable hearts.

As we think about Thanksgiving, these truths leave us with two thoughts. First, we should want the honor and praise that comes from God rather than that which comes from men. We should live lives that God would praise. So, are these things true of us?

If these divine commendations are true of us, then we have much to be thankful for every day of the year, because God is the one who has worked them in us. Not only do we seek praise that comes from God, but, secondly, we praise Him for His work in our own hearts.



This Thanksgiving may our worship and gratitude please the Lord as we fervently thank Him for what He has done.