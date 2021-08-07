Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

I want to reveal a bold new vision for the post-pandemic Church to you.

Think back with me. Do you remember when we first learned about COVID? Do you remember when everything suddenly ground to a halt? The world shut down, but we as the Church opened up!

We opened up wider. We started reaching farther and deeper into the world. We welcomed more souls into God’s Kingdom and more people into His family. We re-discovered that the power of God is not limited to what happens between the four walls of a church building.

The mission of the Church is not to put people in seats. It is to get people into Heaven and make disciples. Its mission is to revive the simplicity of our relationship with Jesus and reprioritize our lives around trusting God.

The Great Commission that Jesus gave us after His resurrection in Matthew 28:16–20 says:

“But the eleven disciples proceeded to Galilee, to the mountain which Jesus had designated. When they saw Him, they worshiped Him; but some were doubtful. And Jesus came up and spoke to them, saying, ‘All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.’”

Like the early disciples, our mission is to worship Jesus and go into the whole world to make disciples. We’ve been given an opportunity despite COVID. God has given us a gift to reimagine how our lives can be as the Body of Christ on Earth.

The Spirit of grace is reviving us. We’re not going backward. We are going forward. We don’t want to go back to the Church we used to be. I don’t want to go back to the pastor I used to be. I don’t even want to go back to the human being I used to be. I want to be a better version of myself to the glory of God, walking in His goodness, grace, and love. In fact, I want all of those — His goodness, grace, and love — working through my life.

We’ve got to be the Church. We've got to be the Body of Christ.

As His body, God has called us to make an eternal impact by reaching precious people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world. Proverbs 11:24 in the Message Bible says, “The world of the generous gets larger and larger.” God is a good God, and we can show the world how good and generous He is by acting just like Jesus did. We can reveal to the world the true nature of our loving Heavenly Father!

The Gospel message is simple, and its proclamation brings revival. I’m asking you to reimagine the post-COVID Body of Christ with me. Let’s re-embrace the mission. Instead of just going to Church, let’s BE the Church! Let’s be love because love never fails.

Post-pandemic, I see a global church community that is more compassionate, non-judgmental, and full of mercy and healing power.

I see us as His Body, walking in faith and trusting Him. And I also see a church that God is mobilizing, making an eternal impact by making disciples of all nations.