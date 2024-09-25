Home Opinion A call for an objective understanding of Christianity in a relativistic age

In an era where self-help gurus and pop psychology often masquerade as spiritual or biblical wisdom, it's high time we, as Christians, take a hard look at what we believe and why. Are we living out an objective, authentic, transformative faith, or have we settled for a watered-down, feel-good version of Christianity that's more about subjective self-actualization than submission to Christ?

The Apostle Paul's words in Romans 12:2 ring truer than ever: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” This isn't a call for mere self-improvement or positive thinking. It's a radical summons to complete change in thinking, anchored in the unchanging truth of God's Word.

There are too many famous voices that add confusion to what it means to be a Christian. Earlier this year, atheist and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins confessed in an interview he identifies as a “cultural Christian” in response to the news that Ramadan lights were hung in the UK, rather than Easter decorations. I can appreciate Dawkins' understanding that not all cultures are equal and that the values behind different world religions have consequences. Still, we must be clear that Christianity is not a superficial and subjective cultural practice or preference.

Similarly, in a recent article, cultural commentator Larry Taunton offered a critical analysis of another secular voice on Christianity, Jordan Peterson. Taunton points out a fundamental misunderstanding in Peterson's approach to religion, one that exemplifies the danger of relativistic thinking in matters of faith that is sadly too common even among those that call themselves Christians: “Perhaps nothing reveals Peterson's ignorance of the Bible so much as his assumption that Christians, Jews, and Muslims are all worshipers of the same God and just need to get along. This, of course, is nonsense given the fact that each says very different things about who God is.” We should add Pope Francis to the list of voices confused about the nature of Christianity: “All religions are paths to God. I will use an analogy, they are like different languages that express the divine.”

Jesus Himself rejected this pluralism when he said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Let's face it: we're swimming in a sea of moral and cultural relativism, where “truth” is whatever feels right to the individual, or worst, unknowable. But as C.S. Lewis astutely pointed out, the very fact that we argue about morality presupposes an objective standard. We innately recognize a universal moral law, one that transcends culture and personal preference. This isn't just instinct or social convention; it's evidence of a higher “Mind” behind the universe — the God who created us and instilled in us a sense of right and wrong.

But here's where many Christians get it wrong: recognizing this objective moral law isn't enough. Trying to live up to it through our own efforts isn't Christianity — it's moralism or legalism. Authentic Christianity begins with the humbling realization that we can never meet God's perfect standard on our own. It's about placing our complete trust in Jesus Christ's death on the cross and resurrection as the only means of restoring our relationship with God.

This isn't a one-time decision that leaves us unchanged. True faith in Christ kickstarts an ongoing process of transformation. It's not about unlocking your hidden potential or becoming your “best self.” It's about becoming a “new creature” in Christ, as Lewis put it. This renewal touches every aspect of our being — our thoughts, our desires, our actions.

Too often, we've replaced this radical, life-altering faith with a gnostic, feelings-based spirituality or a checklist of good deeds. We've traded the hard truth of our sinful nature and need for redemption for a softer, more palatable message of self-fulfillment. But this isn't the Christianity of the Bible or of the historical church. It's a modern invention that leaves us spiritually malnourished, and emotionally empty.

So, what does authentic Christianity look like in practice? It starts with a commitment to deep, honest study of Scripture, together in community with other Christ followers. We need to grapple with the uncomfortable truths about our human condition and God’s holiness. It requires continual self-evaluation, measuring ourselves not against societal norms or our own feelings, but against the perfect standard of Christ. And the best way to do this is together with others pursuing the same goal of rejecting conformity and pursuing renewing of the mind.

Authentic Christianity manifests in a life increasingly marked by the fruit of the Spirit as defined by the Bible, not modern culture — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. But make no mistake: these aren't achieved through self-help techniques or positive affirmations. These are not feel-good emotions; they’re objective values that should influence and transform every choice and decision you make. They're the result of God’s transforming grace working in us as we submit ourselves to Him.

As we pursue this coherent, authentic Christianity, we’ll find ourselves increasingly at odds with the “pattern of this world.” We'll be called narrow-minded for believing in absolute truth. We'll be labeled intolerant for holding to biblical objective morality. But we must remember that our calling isn't to fit in or to make Christianity palatable to the masses. Our calling is to be transformed and to play our part in God's redemptive, restorative work in the world.

So, let’s reject the counterfeits of faith that promise much but deliver little. Let’s embrace the full, challenging, life-changing reality of authentic, objective Christianity. It's time to renew our minds, to test and approve God's will, and to live as true disciples of Jesus Christ. The world doesn’t need more nice people doing good things. It needs Christians who have been radically transformed by the power of the gospel, living as salt and light in a dark and decaying world.

The choice is yours: Will you settle for a comfortable, culturally acceptable version of Christianity? Or will you pursue the coherent, authentic Christianity that has the power to change not just your life, but the world around you?