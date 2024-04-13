Home Opinion A call for Christian leaders to (finally) challenge the regime

What’s it going to take for Christian pastors and leaders in America to step up with a backbone and call out the pagan practices being promoted at the highest level of government?

Taking a leaf out of WORLD Opinions editor Andrew Walker’s book, if liberalism’s latest act hasn’t crossed your moral line, you’ve probably got it stretched out in the backyard, drying out your “coexist” banners in preparation for the next pro-Hamas protest.

Walker, of course, is referencing the White House’s audacious move to elbow the “Transgender Day of Visibility” into the Easter spotlight — a day that, let’s be real, wasn’t exactly circling in red on historical calendars. This isn’t just any old Sunday we’re talking about. It’s the day millions of Christians mark Jesus chucking his tombstone aside, which is, to put it mildly, kind of a big deal in Christian quarters.

This juxtaposition was not just unfortunate timing or an innocuous overlap, as some in the media have suggested. It is a calculated move by this regime, signaling a deliberate shift towards rapacious secularism that is increasingly eclipsing the traditionally religious posture of America’s public square.

Now, any pastor or leader worth their salt should see this proclamation for the provocation it is, but if there’s still any fuzziness, a quick read-through of the document itself should make it crystal clear: The White House is dead set on fast-tracking America’s youth to the station of transformation.

What’s more, it’s a dedication underscored by action, as the Department of Justice has been mobilized not merely as a bystander but as an active participant in ensuring access to transgender “therapies,” with little debate about the potential long-term health implications of which there are many.

You don’t need to pore over the whole proclamation, where President Biden takes a victory lap for placing “transgender” individuals in influential government roles, or his assuming the role of spokesperson for the LGBTQ movement, or giving himself a round of applause for enshrining same-sex marriages into law.

But what you need to understand is that this latest manifesto challenges the created order itself, with a specific bullseye on the backs of children.

Here’s a snippet from the President:

“Extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for providing care to their children. These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own healthcare decisions, and even the right to raise your own child.”

That passage is emblematic of the moral rot ingrained in progressive thought. Laws that place guardrails on irreversible surgeries, push back against sexualized propaganda in the classroom, and call for age-appropriate material in school libraries are, according to the White House, a siege on America’s foundational freedoms.

President Biden went on to label the resistance to this leftist orthodoxy as “bullying,” and he announced that the Department of Justice is actively countering what he terms “extreme and un-American State laws targeting” the trans community.

The message from the Biden administration is unambiguous: The government is not just preaching a godless sermon from its own White House pulpit but is also using the levers of the law to pursue anyone who dares to question its narrative on “gender identity.”

For those clergy with ears to the ground, it’s worth noting a fascinating reversal across the pond concerning this trans trend with minors. While the Biden administration doubles down on what they call “gender-affirming care” — a phrase that sugarcoats the nature of what they propose — some European nations are pumping the brakes on the procedures.

UK’s National Health Service, for instance, recently determined that “there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty suppressing hormones to make the treatment routinely available at this time.”

This decision comes after the same NHS recognized that gender dysphoria often travels with a host of other factors, like personal trauma, “neuro-developmental” issues, and other mental health conditions, and thus should be evaluated within that context.

In addition to the U.K.’s cautious approach, Forbes noted that Nordic countries like Finland, Sweden, and Norway are tightening the reins on “transgender” coverage for adolescents. This includes a critical look at “puberty blockers,” “cross-sex hormones,” and “transition-related surgeries.”

The reason?

“The longitudinal data collected and analyzed by public health authorities have concluded that the risk-benefit ratio of youth gender transition ranges from unknown to unfavorable.”

Take it from British native Ritchie Herron, who, as we previously reported, had his genitals surgically removed because he was assured that the key to his happiness was a “female” body — a goalpost he could never reach realistically.

As a result of numerous operations, debilitating pain, and tissue made to “mimic” the female organ, Mr. Herron says, “I feel mostly nothing, aside from occasional stabs of pain. I can’t use the toilet properly.”

This is so-called “gender-affirming care.”

And this is what progressives today are eager to impose on America’s young people — all warnings and evidence to the contrary.

So, what will it take for pastors and leaders in the Church to realize that LGBTQ agitators are on the warpath to devour everything in their way, including our youth?

The Alphabet Army currently has two months and dozens of additional days of recognition on the calendar — and they want more.

They’ve taken over Christian symbols like the rainbow, and they’ve now used the holiest day on the Christian calendar to reinforce their radical commitment to impose gender ideology on a cohort that can’t even legally rent a car.

When will we finally draw the line and say enough?

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.