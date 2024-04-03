Home News Trump floats 'Christian Visibility Day' in response to Biden's 'Trans Visibility Day'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden on Tuesday for commemorating Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday, saying that Election Day this year should be considered "Christian Visibility Day."

"What the Hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?" Trump said during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the crowd booed.

"November 5th is going to be called something else. You know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before."

Last Friday, Biden issued a proclamation that said: "On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives."

Transgender Visibility Day, which has been observed on March 31 since 2009 after being established by a trans-identified activist, happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year, which prompted outrage from conservative Christians.

Though Biden also issued a statement to mark Easter and Christ's Resurrection, his proclamation regarding Transgender Visibility Day was longer.

On Monday, Biden seemingly denied issuing the Transgender Visibility Day proclamation, and the White House attempted to downplay the backlash by noting that the observance falling on the same day as Easter was coincidental. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected criticism by suggesting that those offended by it were being cruel and spreading misinformation.

Characterizing Biden's proclamation during his Wisconsin rally as "total disrespect to Christians," Trump said, "Nov. 5 is going to be called something else."

"You know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day, when Christians turn out at numbers that nobody has ever seen before: let's call it Christian Visibility Day," he said.

Trump, who garnered strong support from conservative Christians in the 2016 and 2020 elections, later pledged that if re-elected, he would sign an executive order "to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto our children."

Trump, who leads Biden in six of seven swing states, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll, has repeatedly warned of rising anti-Christian animus in the government under the Biden administration.

During a February speech at the National Religious Broadcasters 2024 International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, he promised to create a special task force to address rising anti-Christian sentiment if he takes back the White House.

Trump claimed his barrage of indictments is a preview of what Democrats would like to do to anyone who stands in the way of their political agenda, which he contends includes anyone who worships an authority higher than the state.

"The chains are already tightening around all of us if you think about it," he said. "Ultimately, the radical left is coming after all of us because they know that our allegiance is not to them. Our allegiance is to our country, and our allegiance is to our Creator. They don't want to hear that."

During a Holy Week promotion for Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" Bible, Trump also claimed that "Christians are under siege."

"We must protect content that is pro-God. We love God, and we have to protect anything that is pro-God," Trump said in the ad, drawing mixed reactions from Christians. "We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left-wing groups to silence, censor or discriminate against us."