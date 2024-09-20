Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Don’t worry, be hopeful about your finances

Dear Chuck,

I am worried about our family’s finances and don’t know how we can ever get ahead. As a husband and father, I need hope and a plan.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Worried About Money

Dear Worried About Money,

Constant financial stress is a miserable condition for you, your spouse, and your children. It is especially troublesome when it is based upon a projected future condition rather than a present reality.

It’s been said, “You can’t change the past, but you can ruin the present by worrying about the future.”

In March 2024, Bankrate surveyed U.S. adults. Roughly 47% of them admitted to worrying about money. It’s so serious that it is impacting mental health. The top issue among those surveyed is the difficulty paying for everyday expenses. Although inflation is trending downward, consumer prices are still high. Those without emergency savings are struggling with increased debt.

Don’t worry

Many people worry about money: how to make it, how to keep it, and how to grow it. Worry takes a toll on our overall health. It affects our relationships and job performance but solves nothing. Worry has been described as sitting in a rocking chair; you expend energy but make no progress.

In Matthew 6, Jesus told us not to worry about anything and to achieve this by taking one day at a time. We have no guarantee of tomorrow.

Only by trusting God and living by His financial principles will we find freedom. Proverbs 21:5 declares, “The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty.” Here are two practical steps to get you started.

Step 1: Pray

You will never know freedom from financial stress and anxiety until you surrender it to God. Dedicate time to praying about your specific situation and ask God to take control. Remind yourself of the promises of God in Matthew 6, and start thinking of yourself as a manager, not an owner, of all you have.

Meditate on His goodness and praise Him with a thankful heart.

Confess the sin of worry and resolve to trust and obey Him.

Give your anxiety to Him and ask for clear direction.

Live one day at a time with gratitude for His blessings.

Constantly renew your mind with joyful anticipation of God’s provision and loving care.

Memorize Proverbs 3:5–6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” (ESV).

Step 2: Make a budget

This may seem too simple or obvious but knowing in advance that you can cover your daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly expenses will bring you freedom. Budgeting allows you to see where every dollar goes. You assign a purpose to each dollar, and when it is used correctly, stress is alleviated. It takes routine, discipline, and planning to be successful, but it is not complicated or burdensome.

Budgeting is an essential part of stewardship. Our Easy Guide to a Budget You Love will get you started. In addition, Crown’s Financial Workbook will be helpful. Be diligent, and you will make progress! With a little up-front investment of time and weekly adjustments as needed, anyone can adapt to living within their means.

Be hopeful

Replacing worry with hope will help you move forward with confidence. Accept where you are, knowing God is bigger than your circumstances. Live one day at a time in complete dependence on Him. If you have made mistakes, acknowledge them, and take steps toward living as a responsible steward. Daily faithfulness to small goals will lead to big results. Make every effort to live beneath your means to alleviate debt and build savings. Learn to be thankful, and you will discover true joy and contentment.

If you journal, watch for and record God’s blessings. Then go back and review His faithfulness. Share what you experience with your children, friends, co-workers, or anyone in need of encouragement. Whenever you are tempted to worry, ask for faith to trust Him more. Get your eyes off your situation and focus on Him. As the Apostle Paul said in Philippians 4:6–7:

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (ESV).

Set and achieve your goals with the help of a personal business coach. Crown’s online Budget Coaching program matches you with a certified coach who will work with you to develop a customized plan to put you on the road to financial freedom.