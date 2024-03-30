Home News Trump camp calls on Biden to apologize for declaring Easter 'Trans Day of Visibility'

The Trump campaign is demanding an apology from President Joe Biden for designating March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility,” coinciding with Easter Sunday, one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations.

In his proclamation Friday, President Biden said, “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

The Trump campaign, through spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, blasted Biden for the “appalling and insulting” decision, as reported by The Associated Press. “We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt also condemned the Biden administration for prohibiting children from submitting religious-themed designs for the White House’s Easter Art Event. “Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated on X that the Biden White House has “betrayed” Easter’s central tenet — the resurrection of Jesus Christ — by banning religious symbols in the art contest and declaring “Transgender Day” on Easter Sunday.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Andrew T. Walker wrote: “While American Christians celebrate the pinnacle of their faith on Resurrection Sunday on March 31 (the faith that nourished the American experience), the Decency is Back™️ caucus in the Biden administration are celebrating the same day as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ Read the room, you degenerate neo-gnostics. Maybe they’ll muster the courage to say something about Easter, especially from this supposedly ‘Catholic’ President, but we know their true priorities are desecrating the human body, not celebrating its renewal through Jesus’s resurrection.”

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also responded on X, stating: “This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped.”

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy questioned the choice of date for Transgender Visibility Day on X, viewing it as a direct assault on Christianity. “I wonder how he came up with that date,” he wrote.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., also criticized the administration. “This is a direct assault on Christianity. Yet another attack on religion and traditions by this administration,” he wrote.

The Daily Wire noted Saturday that this is the third year Biden has issued a proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. It noted that Biden’s decision follows the anniversary of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, by a trans-identifying individual.

“Biden did not issue a statement for the anniversary of the deadly shooting,” the Wire said. “Biden has used his office repeatedly to promote pro-trans and LGBT policies, inviting trans-identifying social media influencers to White House events, such as pride month celebrations hosted on the South Lawn.”

A Trump supporter, writing on X, recalled what Trump said in a video message on Easter Sunday in 2018 when he was president: “We remember the suffering and death of God’s only Son, and His glorious Resurrection on the third day. On Easter Sunday, we proclaim with joy Christ is risen.” The supporter remarked that Biden “is not Catholic!”