Home News Pastor Mark Driscoll refuses city order to take down 'Jesus Christ 24' sign: 'We will not comply'

Controversial Pastor Mark Driscoll says he doesn't plan to comply with an Arizona city order to take down a campaign-style sign with the name of Jesus Christ on property surrounding his church.

Driscoll, the founding pastor of Trinity Church in Scottsdale and the now-defunct Mars Hill Church in Seattle, Washington, said during a church service on Sunday that he received an email from the city about the sign, which reads, "Jesus Christ, '24."

The letter reads in part, "We are now receiving complaints regarding a temporary sign that was erected in the ROW adjacent to the church," and adds, "this sign does not appear to be a political sign."

"I'm sure it wasn't someone named Karen, but someone complained," Driscoll told his congregation.

After sharing a partial copy of the letter and an image of the sign on social media, Driscoll wrote, "The government asked us to take down our Jesus '24 sign. My response? We will not comply, but we will multiply."

He showed his congregation photos of the area where the sign was placed near Trinity Church, which included a number of political signs similar to the one put up by Driscoll's church.

Driscoll defiantly called on the government to solve some of the country's more pressing issues rather than focus on signage.

"I would just humbly submit that if you work for the government before you go around collecting signs, figure out how to close the border and take care of people before signs," he said.

Driscoll recounted the history of Scottsdale and its founder, U.S. Army Chaplain Winfield Scott, in 1888.

"They named the town after a Bible-teaching pastor," said Driscoll. "He moved here, started Bible studies and planted a church. If Winfield Scott were here, he would tell you he probably had a, you know, 'Jesus Christ 1888' sign in the front of his church when they started in Scottsdale, Arizona, because he's a Bible-believing Christian."

He then announced everyone in the congregation would receive a free sign and urged his congregation to consider voting according to their faith and not partisan politics.

"As you're choosing your political leader, make sure you choose your eternal Savior," he added.

The Christian Post reached out to the City of Scottsdale for comment Wednesday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

An online listing for the 24″ x 18″ "Jesus for President" yard sign reads: "Annoy evil pagans AND your HOA (but I repeat myself) with the official Vote Like Jesus yard sign …"

In the spring, Driscoll urged Christians to approach the 2024 presidential election with "sobriety" and said he found neither President Joe Biden nor Trump attractive candidates.

"How should a Christian approach the 2024 election? Make every effort to maintain sobriety despite the difficulty. And the truth is we're going to have two candidates, both of which are old. I would like somebody who is younger," Driscoll noted on TikTok before V. "They are both in the flesh. So we have a Democrat in the flesh, and we have a Republican in the flesh.

"If you're filled with the Holy Spirit, your options stink, but welcome to America."