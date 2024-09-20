Home Opinion The case for Christian education: A rebuttal

In a recent Christianity Today article, “Public School Can Be a Training Ground for Faith,” Stefani McDade attempts to make some points on the potential benefits of public education for Christian children and falls woefully short of biblical references to her arguments. This rebuttal will address some key issues raised in the original article and present a counterargument for why Christian education may be preferable in many cases.

The primacy of worldview formation

Stefani argues that exposure to diverse worldviews in public school can strengthen a child's faith. However, she doesn’t address a child's faith formation and how educational options can change that formation. From a Christian perspective, education is not merely about acquiring knowledge but about shaping a child's entire understanding of reality, truth, and morality.

Christian education provides a cohesive worldview grounded in biblical truth, helping children develop a strong foundation before they encounter competing ideologies. This approach aligns with Proverbs 22:6, which instructs, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” It doesn't shelter children from other perspectives but instead equips them with a robust framework through which to evaluate different ideas, fulfilling Paul's exhortation to “be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2).

The power of immersive Christian community

The author cites research showing that regular church attendance is more important than school choice for faith outcomes. Christian education offers a child a faith-centered community throughout the week, not just on Sundays. This consistent reinforcement of Christian values, practices, and relationships can have a lasting impact on a child's spiritual formation, as emphasized in Hebrews 10:24-25: “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the day drawing near.”

Moreover, Christian schools often partner closely with parents and churches, creating a powerful triad of influence that aligns home, school, and church in nurturing a child's faith. This holistic approach to discipleship is extremely difficult to replicate in a public school setting. It reflects the biblical principle of Deuteronomy 6:6-7: “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”

Academic excellence and biblical integration

Classical Christian education provides rigorous academic programs that surpass their peers. More importantly, it integrates biblical truth across all subjects, helping students see how faith relates to every area of knowledge and life, “and he is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17).

This integration is not about indoctrination but about helping students develop a coherent Christian worldview that informs their understanding of history, science, literature, and more. It prepares them to engage thoughtfully with secular ideas they'll encounter later in life rather than being blindsided by them, fulfilling the call to “always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have” (1 Peter 3:15).

Protecting innocence vs. premature exposure

The author argues that children should be exposed to worldly influences while they're still at home, likening it to “strength training” for faith. As an athlete and a coach, I would never teach my athletes with this worldview. That isn’t how “strength training” works. This approach underestimates the vulnerability of youth and the potential for negative influences to take root. Scripture repeatedly warns about the power of bad company to corrupt good character (1 Corinthians 15:33).

Christian education can provide a more controlled environment where children can learn about other worldviews and challenges to faith at an age-appropriate pace, guided by mature Christian educators. That is how you “strength train” the next generation. Those who argue “salt and light” would be wise to remember Matthew 5:13, which says, “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot.”

The shifting landscape of public education

McDade glosses over fundamental issues with public schools; she doesn't fully address the rapidly changing landscape of public education in many parts of the country, including the controversy over curricula related to sexuality, gender identity, and critical race theory. Worldviews diametrically opposed to the Gospel of Jesus. Many Christian parents have valid concerns about these topics being presented in ways that conflict with their values, especially to young children.

Christian schools can address these sensitive subjects from a biblical perspective, helping children navigate complex issues while being guided by truth. This approach aligns with Paul's instruction in Ephesians 6:4, which says that fathers should “bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

The missionary mindset vs. discipleship priority

The article presents public school attendance as an opportunity for Christian witness. While this is a noble sentiment, it places an undue burden on children who are still developing their own faith. In fact, Jesus' life and the Old Testament both provided examples of the wisdom of waiting until you’re mature before being a Christian leader. The primary responsibility for evangelism and cultural engagement lies with adult believers, not children who are still being discipled.

Christian education prioritizes discipleship during a child's formative years, preparing them for effective cultural engagement and witness as mature believers. This approach aligns with the biblical pattern of thorough preparation before sending out (consider Jesus' three years of intensive discipleship with the Twelve before commissioning them). It reflects Paul's advice to Timothy: "Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity" (1 Timothy 4:12).

Conclusion: A holistic approach to education

Some Christian families may have no option but to send their children to public schools, and while God can work in any environment, our role is to help people get into Christian education alternatives. The choice of schooling should be seen as a critical part of a family's overall discipleship strategy, not just an academic decision.

Christian education provides children with a strong foundation in faith, excellent academics, and a supportive community — all working together to prepare them for godly living and effective cultural engagement. Rather than seeing Christian education as “sheltering” children, we should view them as intensive training grounds, equipping the next generation to be salt and light in an increasingly complex world, as Jesus called us to be in Matthew 5:13-16. That was a command to you, the adult, not the kids.

The benefits of Christian education — in terms of faith formation, academic excellence, and character development — make it a compelling choice for Christian families seeking to raise children who are deeply rooted in faith and prepared to impact the world for Christ.