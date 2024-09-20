Home News 'A hinge of history': Global Day of Prayer for America comes amid a ‘season of distress’

Organizers hope that millions worldwide will participate in the Global Day of Prayer for America on Sunday, praying for the well-being of the United States during what has been labeled a "season of distress."

The event, subtitled "A Call to Repent and Return to the Fear of the Lord," is scheduled as a virtual gathering on Sunday, starting at 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jason Hubbard, director of International Prayer Connect, whose organization is overseeing the event, said in a YouTube video last Saturday that "we really believe that America, our nation, is in a season of distress."

"It's a very critical moment," Hubbard said. "A very hinge, I think, of history for our nation and our destiny. And we would like to ask you in the nations to join us for a global day of prayer for America."

"So, we would like to invite you to join us online, together with a watch prayer party. [It] could be your prayer room, could be your church. But, we need your prayers, and we're asking this year for a Christ awakening, where the Spirit of God would use the Word of God to reawaken God's people back to God's Son for all that He is."

Hubbard said there will be leaders participating in the event who will be representing different nations.

The event's theme will be centered on 2 Chronicles 7:14, which reads: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

"We want to pray together in agreement that the Father would give His Son this nation as His inheritance from coast to coast, from sea to shining sea, from Washington to Washington," Hubbard said.

"We believe that little keys open big doors, and we want to take this little key called prayer and put it in God's hands. As we do that, we can see God open a door of awakening and revival."

In an entry on the Global Day of Prayer for America website, Hubbard wrote, "God calls us to humble ourselves before Him" in preparation for the worldwide virtual gathering.

"I believe one person can pray, touching and moving God's heart and releasing his power in a nation," he wrote, citing the Old Testament prophet Daniel as an example of this.

"We can be assured that if we will humble ourselves before the mighty hand of God, call on his name, pleading according to his will and for his renown, He will release his power in response to our prayers!"

The global prayer event comes as the country is nearing the polarizing November presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, who has survived two recent assassination attempts.

On Sunday, a gunman identified as Ryan Wesley Routh went to the Trump International Golf Club in Florida while the Republican candidate was there. According to authorities, a Secret Service agent spotted Routh with his weapon and opened fire. Routh was charged with federal gun crimes.

Although a motive has not been determined yet, it is believed that Routh was likely attempting to assassinate Trump.

On July 13, Trump was struck in the ear and slightly wounded by a potential assassin's bullet during a rally in Pennsylvania.