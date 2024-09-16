Home News 5 things to know about Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in 2nd Trump assassination attempt

Some two months after he survived an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities have arrested a man identified as Ryan Wesley Routh in connection with what the FBI described as another apparent “attempted assassination” on the life of former President and Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

Officials explained at a press conference after the attempt that Routh’s apparent plot to kill the former president at the Trump International Gulf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was thwarted around 1:30 p.m.

The secret service called it a “protective incident” in which the former president was not harmed. A U.S. Secret Service agent reportedly opened fire on the gunman who was “located near the property line.”

An eyewitness told authorities that he saw the suspected gunman “running out of the bushes.” He then jumped into a black Nissan. The eyewitness provided authorities with a photograph of the vehicle tag, and they were able to locate the vehicle as it proceeded toward Martin County in Florida. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office subsequently detained the gunman, and he was later identified by the eyewitness.

Police searched the area where the gunman was spotted running from and found an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks that were hung on the fence of the property, a ceramic tile, and a GoPro camera.

In a statement shared on Truth Social early Monday morning, Trump thanked the security officials for the “absolutely outstanding job” they did in keeping him safe.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE,” Trump said. “THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Here are five things to know about the suspected gunman, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who is reportedly a self-employed affordable housing builder in Hawaii.