'Deeply disturbed': Democrats, Republicans react to second Trump assassination attempt

Leaders on both sides of the political aisle reacted to reports of the U.S. Secret Service firing at a man with an AK-style rifle near the Trump International Golf Club in Florida believed to have been planning to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

During a joint press conference with the FBI and Secret Service officials, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach shared that an agent spotted the muzzle of the rifle and fired shots at the gunman on Sunday. According to Bradshaw, the shooter was between 300 to 500 yards away from the former president.

Authorities identified Ryan Wesley Routh as the gunman. The suspect has been charged with federal gun crimes. Authorities are working to determine a potential motive.

This latest incident comes just two months after the July 13 attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter at the Butler rally injured Trump’s ear, but he did not kill him.

The gunman at the Florida golf course attempted to flee the scene in an SUV but was stopped on I-95 and taken into custody. Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesman, confirmed that Trump is safe following the shooting incident.

Here’s how Republicans and Democrats reacted to the second assassination attempt against Trump.