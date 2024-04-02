Home News 'Betrayed the central tenet of Easter': Reactions to Biden's Easter trans day proclamation

Prominent Christians and conservatives criticized President Joe Biden this week after he recognized the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year.

Some called the president’s proclamation “abhorrent,” while his supporters implied that objections stemmed from a hatred of trans-identifying people.

On Monday during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Biden, who identifies as Catholic, seemingly denied that it was him who made the declaration. He responded to a question about House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., criticizing the White House for celebrating the “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter.

“He’s thoroughly uninformed,” Biden said, adding, “I didn’t do that.”

The White House has previously released a statement recognizing the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” including one in 2023 and another in 2022. While the day has existed since 2009, many took issue with the Biden administration joining others in still recognizing the observance on Easter Sunday.

