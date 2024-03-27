Home News Mom condemns county for declaring Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter: 'Narcissism problem'

A Virginia mom believes a recent unanimous vote by a Fairfax County board to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility this upcoming Easter Sunday sends a denigrating message to Christians on one of their holiest days.

Last week, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-0 in favor of designating Easter Sunday as Transgender Visibility Day, which is observed each year on March 31. One member of the board, Republican Pat Herrity, was not present for the vote.

In a Tuesday op-ed for The Washington Examiner, Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, a mother and the Fairfax chapter leader of the Independent Women's Network, suggested that the vote appears to go beyond attempting to make trans-identifying people feel "seen."

"Members of the board are also sending a message to Christians that they do not matter as they turn one of their holiest days into a celebration of an ideology that undermines the church's core convictions," the mother wrote.

Lundquist-Arora contends that if the board members truly wish to represent their constituents, then they could have designated another day as Transgender Visibility Day. The mother asserted it was inappropriate and unnecessary.

"The transgender activist community does not have a visibility problem in northern Virginia. But it does appear to have a narcissism problem," Lundquist-Arora wrote.

"Fairfax County School Board, for example, has designated June as LGBT Pride Month and October as LGBT History Month. The community gets two full months of celebration in our district's schools. Apparently, that just wasn't enough."

She accused the county of making an "illogical decision to hijack Easter as an opportunity to celebrate the governing body's ideological homogeneity."

Responding to a Wednesday inquiry from The Christian Post, Clayton Medford, who serves as Fairfax Board of Supervisors chief of staff under Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay, pointed to an online video of the March 19 Board of Supervisors meeting.

He also provided a copy of a March 5 Joint Board Matter that included a motion for the Board of Supervisors to proclaim this year's Easter Sunday the Transgender Day of Visibility in Fairfax County. According to the document, March 31 is observed nationwide as the International Day of Transgender Visibility and was created in 2009.

In the video provided to CP, loud applause followed Chairman McKay's announcing the proclamation for a "Transgender Day of Visibility" as the next item on the agenda.

"As an elected official, it should be our moral responsibility to stand up for all people that we represent, not just the people we like or we agree with," McKay said. "But stand up for all people in our community, especially those who are persecuted relentlessly by people who think that that shows strength when in reality it shows a tremendous amount of weakness to walk out on people and not stand up for them."

The chairman cited a report from The Washington Post that reportedly found an increase in hate crimes in states that have enacted "laws restricting LGBTQ+ student rights and education." In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a directive prohibiting schools from hiding a student's gender identity from his or her parents. Certain states have also enacted legislation to prohibit minors from undergoing body-altering treatments to change their sex.

McKay accused elected officials behind these types of laws of engaging in persecution "without regard for human life, and without regard for human dignity."