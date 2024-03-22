Home News Wyoming becomes 24th state to ban gender transition procedures for minors

Wyoming has become the latest state to ban minors from obtaining body-disfiguring gender transition procedures, bringing the total to two dozen.

Wyoming’s Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate Enrolled Act 52 into law Friday. Gordon’s approval of the measure, which prohibits doctors from performing body mutilating sex-change procedures on minors, comes after the state’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved it in a 55-6 vote on March 6, and the Republican-controlled Senate passed it in a 28-2 vote the following day. The bill is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

In the state House of Representatives, one Republican joined all Democrats in opposing the legislation while one Democrat joined all Republicans in supporting it in the Senate. The bill bans body mutilating sex-change surgeries on minors exhibiting gender dysphoria as well as the prescription of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Wyoming’s enactment of Senate Enrolled Act 52 will make it the 24th state to ban some or all of such experimental practices on minors that many deem and unethical and a medical scandal. The others are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

The effort to ban minors from obtaining puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and body-mutilating surgeries comes amid concerns about the long-term impact of the life-altering procedures.

The American College of Pediatricians has listed the potential side effects of puberty blockers as “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment” and sterility while warning that cross-sex hormones can cause youth to experience “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan.”

A whistleblower who formerly worked at a clinic that provided puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to gender-confused youth elaborated on the damage such procedures can cause in an op-ed published by The Free Press early last year. One girl who was prescribed testosterone experienced heavy bleeding that “soaked through an extra heavy pad, her jeans, and a towel she had wrapped around her waist” after having intercourse because “testosterone thins the vaginal tissues” and her “vaginal canal had ripped open.”

Another girl prescribed testosterone saw her clitoris painfully take on the appearance of a “tiny penis” that “extended below her vulva” and “chafed and rubbed painfully in her jeans.”

As for gender transition surgeries that involve the removal of healthy body parts that align with an individual’s biological sex and/or the insertion of synthetic body parts that correspond to an individual’s stated gender identity, pictures shared by the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis show the unsightly scars left behind from double mastectomies performed on trans-identified girls and the removal of forearm tissue to create artificial penises on girls who identify as boys.

Chloe Cole, a prominent detransitioner who once experienced gender dysphoria but has seen her discomfort with her biological sex subside, is suing medical providers who performed a double mastectomy on her as a minor. She maintained that the experience left her with “deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system” as well as suicidal thoughts.