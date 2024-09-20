Just before Sabbath: Hezbollah fires 150 rockets at northern Israel within one hour

By All Israel News,
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border on September 19, 2024. Lebanon's Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack triggered war in the Gaza Strip, with repeated escalations during more than 11 months of the cross-border violence.
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam near the border on September 19, 2024. Lebanon's Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack triggered war in the Gaza Strip, with repeated escalations during more than 11 months of the cross-border violence. | AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story.

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah launched some 150 rockets in three barrages at northern Israel on Friday afternoon after Israeli airstrikes struck over 100 of its rocket launchers over the past 12 hours.

On Friday morning, the IDF reportedly continued pounding Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, while IDF Home Front Command instructed residents of northern Israel to stay near a shelter.

In the first barrage, shortly after 1 p.m., Hezbollah targeted the area of Safed, Mount Meron and the northern Golan Heights. Rocket impacts were reported in a playground near Safed and a barn in Kibbutz Ortal on the Golan Heights.

In the second barrage, around 70 rockets targeted the same area, with reports of an impact near Ein Zeitim.

A third wave of some 20 rockets targeted the area of Mount Meron.

Overall, around 150 rockets were fired at northern Israel in the span of just one hour. The IDF said most of the rockets were either intercepted or landed in open areas, where they sparked numerous fires.

No casualties were reported at the time of publication.

On Friday morning, the Saudi al-Hadath news outlet reported that an alleged Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, eliminated a member of the "Hezbollah Iraq" militia, which, like its Lebanese ally, is backed by Iran.

In addition, Hezbollah announced the death of another one of its operatives, raising the terror group's overall death toll since last October to 480. However, the true number of its casualties is significantly higher, according to Israeli estimates. 

This article was originally published by All Israel News. 

ALL ISRAEL NEWS is based in Jerusalem and is a trusted source of news, analysis and information from Israel to our Christian friends around the world.

