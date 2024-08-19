Home News Blinken meets Netanyahu, Herzog to discuss hostage deal in 9th trip to Israel since start of Gaza War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a three-hour meeting on Monday afternoon. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the discussion was "positive and was held in a good atmosphere."

The PMO also noted that Netanyahu “reiterated Israel's commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel's security needs, which he strongly insists on.”

After the one-on-one meeting, Blinken participated in an expanded meeting with Netanyahu and senior officials, including Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, IDF Secretary Brig.-Gen. Roman Gofman, political advisor Ophir Falk and hostage point-man Gal Hirsch. U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew also participated in the meeting.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Earlier on Monday morning, Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog said: “Good morning, Mr. Secretary, Welcome again to Israel. I must say that we feel that you are part of our nation, coming here again and again and again, and showing such great friendship and support for the State of Israel, and we are indeed grateful for that.”

Herzog mentioned the “ongoing terror attacks” in Israel, including on Sunday, when an Israeli security guard was killed in Samaria in one attack, and a botched bombing attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in the death of the terrorist, rather than causing a mass casualty event as planned by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

“We are surrounded by terror from four corners of the earth, and we are fighting back as a resilient and strong nation,” Herzog told Blinken.

Herzog also blamed Hamas for the lack of a hostage release deal.

“It starts with the refusal of Hamas to move forward,” he claimed but said that Israel is still “very hopeful that we can move forward in the negotiations.”

“There is no greater prayer, no greater hope, and no greater effort,” said Herzog in regards to the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Blinken responded: “Mr. President, thank you very much. It's always good to be with you and good to come back to Israel.”

Highlighting that this was his ninth visit to Israel since Oct. 7, Blinken described it as a “decisive moment” and cautioned that it might be the final opportunity to secure the return of the hostages.

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken stated.

"I'm here as part of an intense diplomatic effort ordered by President Biden to try to get this agreement to the line, and ultimately over the line,” he added.

The U.S. secretary of state noted: “It’s also time to make sure that no one takes any steps that could derail this process. So we are working to make sure that there is no escalation, that there are no provocations, that there are no actions that in any way could move us away from getting this deal over the line.”

Blinken concluded his remarks by referring to the tense situation vis-à-vis the Iranian regime and its proxies.

"I know that this is a fraught moment in Israel. With deep concern about the possibility of attacks coming from Iran, coming from Hezbollah, and other sources,” he said.

He confirmed that additional U.S. forces were deployed to the Middle East to “deter any attacks, and if necessary to defend [Israel] against any attacks.”

Blinken stated, “The focus of my visit is intensely on getting the hostages back, getting the ceasefire done.”

“It is time for everyone to get to yes and not look for excuses to say no,” he stated.

This piece was originally published by All Israel News.