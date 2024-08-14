Home News US says it is ‘committed to the security of Israel,’ approves $20 billion in weapons sales

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a weapons sale to Israel worth approximately $20 billion the State Department announced on Tuesday.

The weapons sale includes F-15 fighter jets, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), tank ammunition, mortar rounds and tactical vehicles.

After receiving approval from the State Department, Congress was notified of the sale agreement. Congress could theoretically block the weapons sale, however, doing so would involve a complicated process.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The weapons would not be immediately available, as the sales agreement involves contracts with various defense companies. Tank and mortar rounds would be available for delivery upon purchase and could be delivered as soon as 2026. However, the fighter jets and tactical vehicles would take longer, with the F-15s being built by Boeing and not expected before 2029.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department said regarding the weapons sale. “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the approval.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has faced pressure to reduce military support for Israel amid claims of high civilian casualties. Gaza has been devastated by the war, with the majority of its 2 million inhabitants now living as evacuees in the humanitarian zone declared by Israel.

However, the increasing threats from Iran and Hezbollah have raised concerns of a broader regional conflict.

“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” the State Department release continued.

The contracts for the F-15 fighter jets from Boeing will reportedly cover 50 new aircraft, as well as upgrade kits to modify some of Israel’s existing F-15s with newer engines and electronics. According to the Associated Press, those jets could be delivered as soon as 2029.

The State Department also wrote that it is not attempting to “alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The U.S. has been involved in diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a major Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

It has also attempted to convince Hezbollah not to escalate its fighting with Israel following Israel's elimination of Fuad Shukr in Beirut on July 30.

The U.S. has already sent additional warships and fighter jets to the region to dissuade Iran from making a large-scale attack on Israel.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.