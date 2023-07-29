A plea to global Christians to pray for America

Christians all over the world must start praying for America. I have looked at what is happening globally and have concluded that if America returns to its former glory as God’s own country, other nations, including my country Nigeria, will be restored.

There is no doubt that America is the world’s leading superpower. A country founded on God’s principles and raised up by God to radiate light to other nations. The United States of America is one nation under God with a destiny and purpose that have been given to it by God. At the 1787 Constitutional Convention, when the founding fathers had reached a deadlock, Benjamin Franklin suggested that they pray. They did — and God answered them.

Far from being over, the battle for the soul of the country continues as strongly as ever before. “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (Psalm 11:3). The righteous in America are getting marginalized and their voices are dwindling. America as a nation is seriously under attack and needs divine intervention.

No nation has exported the Gospel of Christ like America has and no nation has been as generous in supporting missionary work globally as America has. If what is happening in America now is not stopped by serious prayer, I’m afraid the Church globally will see darker days yet.

Let us pray for President Joe Biden, for members of Congress, for judges, and for governors everywhere that God will grant them divine wisdom in leading and governing righteously. “The king's heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will” (Proverbs 21:1).

Another presidential election is right around the corner. We should pray to God to bring a God-fearing president — one who is sensitive to the persecution of Christians worldwide and brave enough to openly serve Jesus and lead others to Him.

We should likewise ask God for forgiveness on behalf of America’s citizens and plead with Him to bring national repentance.

If God indeed delivers, righteousness and peace might still fill the land. The Church in America might still thrive, world evangelization might yet increase, and hopefully, a true movement of revival might spread to other nations as well.

A lot hangs in the balance. Let us devote ourselves to prayer. God might yet show mercy to this once great and blessed nation.