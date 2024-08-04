Home Opinion A simple and quick checklist before preaching every sermon

Every preacher prepares differently. You likely already have a personal method of sermon preparation or will create one as you develop and gain more experience. This checklist is not meant to be a comprehensive guide, but I hope you find it useful in the sermon writing process.

Read the text. Multiple times, over and over. Memorize portions of it. Read in various translations. What do you observe? What does the passage say?

Pray the text. Do not neglect this step! You should pray as much as you read. When you encounter a word or phrase that stands out, perhaps the Holy Spirit is guiding you to something.

Write the main point of the text. What is the intended meaning of the text? The main point should be one or two sentences. These sentences will drive the rest of your sermon.

Consider the following questions before writing the main point of the text:

What genre of literature is the text?

What is the occasion of the writing?

Who is the author?

In what context is the passage written?

Corroborate with respected commentaries. Some may prefer to do this step after writing an outline, but a particularly challenging text may warrant more research in commentaries before writing.

Consider these questions before writing an outline or manuscript:

Do the top scholars agree with your main point?

Do these scholars agree with each other?

Where are the differences?

What might you have missed?

Outline the sermon around the main point. Once you know the intended meaning of the text, then you can apply the text.

Consider the following questions as you outline the structure of your sermon:

How does this text apply to my church?

What does the passage require of believers?

How does this text point to Christ?

It is common for preachers to have three to five subpoints in each sermon. A good target is to preach for 25 to 35 minutes. Be sure to structure your sermon with the time constraints in mind.

Listen to other respected preachers. First, a word of caution: Do not preach someone else’s sermon. Cite your sources and limit your quotations. This step may not be necessary for every sermon you preach, but hearing someone else preach may spark ideas and help your sermon gel.

Write and revise the sermon. Most preachers use digital methods to write sermons. Many preachers use electronic devices (like tablets) to display their notes while they preach. Just in case something happens, you should always have a hard copy of the Bible and a print version of your notes available. Batteries die, and software can glitch.

Illustrate the sermon. An illustration may come to mind at any point in the sermon writing process, but incorporating these illustrations is usually the last step.

Where might you find illustrations for your sermons?

Real life: It’s good for your guests and new members to hear a little about who you are and what’s happening in your life. Additionally, your members are more likely to relate to you if you open up about your own life.

History: These illustrations help teach church history, historical theology, and local history. More importantly, history can connect generations.

Current news: Everyone is watching it, so you have to go there. Otherwise, you’ll appear out-of-touch and detached. But be careful here—not every news story is worthy of sermon time.

Pop culture: Don’t dismiss this one. While the latest fad, gadget, or hit music may not appeal to you, they apply to the younger generations. It’s popular in the culture for a reason.

Biblical examples: Often, the best illustrations are found in the Bible. Biblical illustrations help your listeners connect the dots between stories in the Bible and also between the many different genres of Scripture.

Originally published at Church Answers.