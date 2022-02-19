Abortion and Girl Scout cookies

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

It’s the time of year when photos of cute Girl Scouts flood your social media news feed asking you to buy their famous cookies. You’ll pass them outside your favorite grocery stores and hardware shops.

While the cookies are delicious and tempting, if you care about protecting both unborn babies and their mothers, and even those girls peddling the cookies, you’ll steer clear of the Girl Scouts. They sold their soul to the abortion industry years ago.

Contrary to popular belief, the Girl Scouts have deeply rooted connections to Planned Parenthood and groups that promote “reproductive rights,” which is code for abortion.

I know that the Girl Scouts have denied this over and over again and even Snopes has tried to debunk it. However, Snopes also says that abortion clinics don’t have quotas, which I can tell you from working at a clinic for eight years, they most certainly do.

Back to the Girl Scouts. When I worked at Planned Parenthood, we had a tight relationship with the Girl Scouts. We had many girls come into our facility for service hours, hours that they needed to count towards their badges and advancements.

While many moms who lead individual Girl Scout troops swear to me up and down they have nothing to do with Planned Parenthood and they only do wholesome and healthy activities, the two organizations are inextricably tied together because of money. Does your troop wear an official uniform? Do you pay dues? Do you sell cookies? Do you have official books? The answer is yes to all of these and money from individual troops goes directly to local councils and GSUSA, which in turn promotes questionable abortion groups and unhealthy behavior.

GSUSA is the largest member of The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), which advocates directly for abortion and reproductive rights on behalf of its members, who are mostly minors. The website GirlScoutsWhyNot.com chronicles in detail the ties between GSUSA and WAGGGS with links to tax filings, screenshots and other documentation. Additionally, GSUSA sends more than $1 million to WAGGGS every year as dues — which each individual Girl Scout pays through their local troops.

WAGGGS also promotes Global Advocacy Champions who will be advocating on behalf of the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Many of these women will be advocating for gender equality and reproductive rights worldwide.

The Girl Scouts have also appeared in campaign ads for Hillary Clinton, a former Girl Scout herself, and lent their girls in uniforms for photo ops. Clinton is one of the most pro-abortion politicians to run for office, never making any qualms about her support for abortion.

There are enough questionable and straight-out horrendous influences that our daughters are facing today. As pro-life and Christian parents, we need to ask ourselves the question of why we would want to put our daughters in a position to be possibly influenced by an organization that clearly aligned itself against our beliefs.

There are other options out there for parents who want their kids to learn some of the skills taught and developed by Girl Scouts, such as American Heritage Girls and the Little Flowers Girls’ Club.

We do have other options for scouting in groups that don’t work with organizations directly opposed to our values. If the GS wanted to truly empower young women, they would cut their ties with Planned Parenthood and groups that are clearly pro-abortion.

For all of you Girl Scout cookie lovers, is a cookie really worth this type of compromise, a compromise with the abortion industry?