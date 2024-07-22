Home Opinion America needs a prayer meeting

The assassination attempt of former President Trump put the growing political division in the United States into even sharper contrast. It was also yet another reminder of how susceptible we are to violence. People are getting desperate for a solution.

How can we tell?

They’re praying. And we’re not just talking about pastors, priests, and rabbis.

People from diverse backgrounds and across the political spectrum have made it clear they were praying. Many have also cried out for unity since that tragic Saturday evening. But honestly, we’re not sure the events of July 13th caused more division. We’re afraid they exposed the division that is already there. And yet, there remain cries for unity — for less political animosity.

The real question is, how do we get it?

Some say we need to restrict “misinformation” on social media. Others advocate for economic development to give more people steady jobs and incomes. Still others say we’ll find healing when we rid our country of racism.

These are essential steps, no doubt. But the truth remains that political violence has been a consistent issue with extremists on both sides of the spectrum. All you had to do is look at social media right after the assassination attempt on former President Trump’s life to see that sadly remains true.

In this context, it’s easy to wonder if healing our nation is even possible. Sometimes it seems too big a task, like we’re too far gone.

Thankfully, we’re one nation under a God who doesn’t believe in “too far gone.” So, after one of the most horrific political events in history, we turned to him for guidance. Here’s what we believe can help bridge the partisan divide and bring lasting healing to our nation.

It’s prayer.

Think back to how political officials, talk-show hosts, and overseas leaders responded to the attempt on former President Trump’s life. Do you remember?

It was prayer. From every corner of the globe.

President Joe Biden stated, “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally.” Joe Scarborough, an outspoken critic of Trump and Morning Joe host, wrote, “Our family is praying this morning for President Trump, those injured yesterday, and for the loved ones of the American tragically killed. May God grant mercy on them and deliver us from the violent political rhetoric that coarsens debate and endangers public servants.”

Trump’s response was the same. He issued a sincere thank you and pointed to God: “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday,” Trump wrote himself in his first statement following the attack, “as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

It’s as if the world paused to remember Romans 13:1, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”

I believe this is the solution. It’s not a coincidence that people from all walks of life are drawn to their knees in prayer in the depths of life’s darkest moments. It’s proof that, above all our differences, something unites us.

And it’s prayer. Moments like these remind us that humbling ourselves before our Maker can bring us together.

Some might argue that this is all well and good, but they might also wonder if those offering prayers aren’t sincere — perhaps they’re just testing a message that they think fits the moment.

That may be true at times. Yet I find it encouraging that nearly 250 years after our nation was founded, there’s still no more heartfelt way to show your care than to tell someone you’re praying for them. That is significant.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time America has been drawn together by prayer.

In July 1755, near the beginning of the French and Indian War, the Virginia militia was ambushed. The gunfire was so fierce that 714 of the 1,500 militiamen died that day. One brave aid refused to give up and rallied the surviving soldiers for retreat.

What happened next is one of the most well-documented cases of God’s provision in America’s history.

That young man had his horse shot out from under him twice. Four rounds pierced his overcoat without touching him. Another slug passed through his hat, narrowly missing his skull. Of all the soldiers on horseback that day, he alone emerged unscathed.

His name was George Washington.

Later, in a letter home, he wrote: “By the all-powerful dispensation of Providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability or expectation.”

George Washington understood what we would do well to remember: We have been spared, and our nation has been given yet another chance to heal. Let’s not waste it.

2 Chronicles 7:14 promises, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

That is the healing we so desperately need. So, let us pray.