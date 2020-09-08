Antonio Gramsci and 'cancel culture' in America

In the wake of the Russian Bolshevik Revolution in October 1917, Communists throughout Europe believed Communism would quickly flourish throughout the world. Karl Marx had predicted that Communism was "scientifically" inevitable as a replacement of capitalism. In the wake of a successful Proletariat (workers/employees) revolution in one major country, the Proletariat throughout the world would rise up and take control of the means of production. The successor to the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, established the "Communist International (Comintern)" to help further the spread of Communism throughout Europe. By the early 1920s, however, it became clear that Communism was not flourishing beyond the Soviet Union, and those Communists in Western Europe faced a conundrum. Antonio Gramsci, who helped establish the Communist Party in Italy in the wake of the Bolshevik, came up with answers to the conundrum that eventually came to America and help explain modern Cancel Culture.

Gramsci was born in 1891 in Sardinia, Italy, and was imprisoned in 1926 for Communist agitation after World War I. In poor health due to an accident in his youth, Gramsci died in prison in 1937. During the decade Gramsci wrote about what has become known today as "cultural Marxism". Gramsci's explanation for the failure of Communism in Western Europe was the challenge of the strength of civil society and the institutions compared with Russian. In particular, Gramsci wrote about the importance of "cultural hegemony" in keeping the proletariat from overthrowing the bourgeoisie. According to Gramsci, the proletariat class was kept complacent in subordinationation to the bourgeoisie through "cultural hegemony". Gramsci alleged that the dominant class established the history, language, stories, etc. of a people which helped maintain the dominance without the necessity of hard force.

Gramsci's prescription for dismantling the alleged cultural hegemony of the Bourgeoisie was through dismantling and subordinating the alleged dominant culture. This would come through promotion of alternate cultures to a new hegemony. This would allow the proletariat class revolt to move forward unhindered and bring a Communist society. For success, this would require attacks on the cultural icons of society and a sustained demeaning of that culture. It would require a change language and accepted "common sense". For example, the term "picking yourself up by your bootstraps" would be alleged to be part of the cultural hegemony to keep the proletariat complacent within the hegemonic system. Following the Marxist admonition "the present must control the past", historical icons must be removed and replaced. This had happened in Russian, with the renaming of the iconic city St. Petersburg (temporarily Petrograd during WWI) with Leningrad and the murder of the entire extended royal family among many examples.

Like Marx, Gramsci wrote that Christianity was a primary enemy of the Communist Revolution and the major pillar of the alleged cultural hegemony. The claims of absolute truth and submission to societal authority were a part. In particular, Christian admonitions of the importance of the nuclear family and the role of the father in the family were primary obstacles to the proletariat uprising. Like Marx, Gramsci advocated attacking and demeaning Christianity, the nuclear family, and fatherhood ("Patriarchy"). Gramsci advocated infiltration of cultural Marxists in the media, entertainment, courts, and politics. He referred to this as going through "the robes" of society to dismantle the hegemonic culture.

Though Gramsci died in Prison in 1937, his prison notes were published in Europe in 1950 during the post-Word War II resurgence of European Communism. The writings were not translated and published in the US until the 1970s. Interestingly, Joseph Buttigieg (Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg's father), providing the primary translations and commentary of Gramsci. Gramsci's ideas of the alleged cultural hegemony helped spur the writings and ideas of the political left and higher education. Gramsci's ideas permeated the progressive left, which steadily grew from the 1970s to the present. In relation to American society, Gramsci's influence can be seen in the escalating demeaning of American history. The demeaning of fatherhood and the nuclear family, with the demeaning and suppression of other Christian ideals. Finally the demeaning of the founding fathers and cultural heroes of American society.

Gramsci brought what we now understand as cancel culture. When the Mayor of Washington, DC sets up a task force to consider removing the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, and other such memorials, we can see the influence of Gramsci. When rioters tear down statues throughout America, destroying and defacing monuments to abolitionists, Lincoln, US Grant, and others, this is more about Gramsci than anti-racism. BLM and antifa, thoroughly influenced by Gramsci, were purposely following the admonition of Gramsci in tearing down every cultural icon to American society. The many attacks on the Church, including burning Bibles in Portland, followed Gramsci. BLM includes "disrupt the nuclear family" as a primary aim, following the direction of Gramsci. The riots (not peaceful protests) of the past three months are primarily about the influence of Gramsci's overturning cultural hegemony to bring the Communist Revolution. It's important to note that primary founder of BLM, Patricia Cullors, admitted in a 2015 interview that founders of BLM were "trained Marxists", and following that ideology.

"Critical (race) theory" and "intersectionality" are also a part of cancel culture and tearing down of American founders and heroes. Any cultural icon with "dominant" characteristics (white, male, heterosexual, Christian) becomes automatically suspect. Based on our national demographics of the founding generations almost all become stigmatized as racists, abolitionist or not. This is part of the tearing down of the hegemony.

Americans can agree that racism is wrong, and yet reject cancel culture brought by Gramsci. Antonio Gramsci's ideas should not be bulldozing America through the claim of anti-racism or anti-fascism and American leaders need to speak out now. The silencing and stigmatizing of conservatives is wrong and influenced by Gramsci more than anything else. Most Americans remain Christian, believe the nuclear family is important, and love our founding fathers and cultural icons, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Americans love our freedom and liberty, including economic liberty, which would be extinguished with Communism. Antonia Gramsci and cancel culture are the enemy of the American Constitutional system and it is time these ideas are exposed, rejected, and never tolerated again.

