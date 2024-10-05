Home Opinion Are you saved and justified through faith?

When it comes to your standing before God and whether or not you will get into Heaven, the grade you give yourself doesn't matter. It all comes down to whether or not you have been declared “not guilty” in the eyes of Almighty God. Well, have you?

You may think, “Wait a minute, Dan. What are you talking about? How could anyone ever be declared 'not guilty' before God?” I am glad you asked.

You probably realize that each one of us is guilty of breaking God's commandments in thought, word, and deed. If you are uncertain about this basic fact, I encourage you to begin keeping track of every time you entertain an evil thought, speak in a sinful manner, or behave in a way that goes against God's perfect standard. The reality is that each one of us has a list of infractions a mile long.

You may be tempted to think, “But my sins are not as serious as the sins of others.” If you have deceived yourself in this manner, then allow God's Word to pierce the false narrative you are embracing. You see, “Whoever keeps the whole Law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it” (James 2:10). And each one of your sins is enough to separate you from God today, tomorrow and forever. Eternal separation from God and unrelenting agony is what people experience in Hell.

Our natural response to this disconcerting biblical teaching is to attempt to perform enough good deeds in hopes of offsetting our many sins and shortcomings. This approach, while popular, fails miserably. It would be like trying to climb Mount Everest with your feet bound and your hands tied behind your back, while naked, with a wind chill of 30 degrees below zero. How far would you make it up the 29,000 ft. mountain?

The only solution for our sinfulness is to be justified before God. But how does this happen? It certainly does not occur by attempting to earn our justification. You see, “No one will be declared righteous in His sight by observing the Law; rather, through the Law we become conscious of sin” (Romans 3:20).

So, are you attempting to justify yourself before God by your deeds, or are you relying upon Christ's sacrifice on the cross as the payment for your sins? Do you have faith in Christ, or faith in yourself? I hope you realize that you are not capable of saving your soul, no matter how hard you may try to do so. Each one of us is guilty of sin before Almighty God. “There is no one righteous, not even one” (Romans 3:10).

The great reformer Martin Luther (1483-1546) was plagued with guilt until he came to understand and believe the Gospel. Luther said, “Night and day I pondered until I saw the connection between the justice of God and the statement that ‘the just shall live by faith’” (Romans 1:17). Then I grasped that the justice of God is that righteousness by which through grace and sheer mercy God justifies us through faith. Thereupon I felt myself to be reborn and to have gone through open doors into Paradise. The whole of Scripture took on a new meaning, and whereas before the ‘justice of God’ had filled me with hate, now it became to me inexpressibly sweet in greater love. This passage of Paul (Romans 1:17) became to me a gate to Heaven.”

Believers in Christ are justified before God through faith. Think of it this way: When I am justified, God sees me “just if I'd” never sinned! You are guilty, but you are declared, “Not guilty.”

Charles Spurgeon (1834-1892) was known as the “Prince of Preachers.” Spurgeon said, “Saving faith is an immediate relation to Christ, accepting, receiving, resting upon Him alone, for justification, sanctification, and eternal life by virtue of God's grace.”

The Apostle Paul wrote to believers: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith - and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). And once saved by grace, believers immediately begin to live for the Lord. The very next verse states, "For we are God's workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works" (Ephesians 2:10).

When you are declared "not guilty" and given the free gift of everlasting life in Heaven, you respond to God's grace by seeking to honor the Lord with your thoughts, words and deeds. While good works cannot save our soul, they are the fruit of a life that is connected to the Vine.

Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).

Justification happens on the front end of your relationship with Christ. Your justification is complete the moment you are converted through faith in Christ alone. Sanctification, on the other hand, is the lifelong process whereby a believer grows stronger in faith and more active in good works. Spiritual maturity takes place over time as a believer becomes more like Christ.

Where are you today on your spiritual journey? Are you saved and justified through faith in Jesus? If so, are you becoming more like Christ every day?

What a joy for you and I as believers in Jesus to be declared “not guilty” in the eyes of our Heavenly Father! After all, “the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7). And so, rejoice and be glad if you are a child of God! Your sins are forgiven, and Heaven is your eternal home!