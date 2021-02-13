Q&A with pro-life activist: Are you seeing Christians becoming pro-choice?

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with our friend and My Faith Votes influencer, Seth Gruber.

He is a leading pro-life activist and professional speaker for the Life Training Institute focused on equipping Christians and pro-life advocates to make a gracious and persuasive case for the sanctity of life in the public square.



This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.



Give a little bit of background as to why the pro-life movement is a passion of yours and what you are currently doing.



Life Training Institute does very similar work to My Faith Votes in that we are trying to wake up the bride of Christ to stand in the gap on behalf of truth and preborn children. Anyone who peruses your website will see how central the issue of life is to the heart at the people of My Faith Votes. The right to life is the most fundamental right in which all other rights flow from, which is why it’s such a central issue.



I’m the West Coast director for Life Training Institute, a small, elite team of pro-life speakers. Our goal is to equip the next generation of Christian leaders to be a persuasive voice for the unborn and bring moral and spiritual clarity.



So many issues we are seeing in our country right now are from a lack of moral teaching from the pulpit. There is a very sinister, strange lie that we’re not supposed to be political and that there is no room for the church to put their faith in politics.



This has yielded a lot of negative consequences because the institution that can keep the government accountable is staying silent. Nowhere is that silence more deadly than the issue of abortion. These are children created in the image of God. We can pencil in a circle on a ballot that could quite literally end the genocide of baby image bearers who dwell in the same location that our Savior [did when he] entered human history.



Are you seeing Christians becoming pro-choice in the work you are doing?



Yes, absolutely. There are a few different myths that get shared from new “woke”

Evangelicals on the issue of abortion. The first is that there is no contradiction between their faith and their position. If you believe preborn children are human beings and you believe that human rights have been granted to all humans, you can't deny an entire class of human beings.

The second sort of political message is when people say, “I’m personally pro-life.” They say things like, “I would never personally kill [my] child” and believe they shouldn’t impose their personal or religious pro-life view on others. Unfortunately, this is finding a comfortable home in the minds of many American Christians because of a sort of absence of moral teaching from the pulpit to clarify these issues decisively.

How do we live out in a pro-life space as a Christian and stand up for the unborn when we know that there's going to be opposition and the headwinds are going to be much stronger, especially in the next four years?

Our responsibility is the great commission. Our responsibility is not to end abortion. You can't show me a Bible verse that says, “Thou shalt end abortion.” And so therefore, abortion is not happening on the watch of the church or with our permission. Our responsibility is just to obey Christ in the first place.

Scripture says to “love the Lord your God” and “love your neighbor as yourself,” including the unborn. So how are you to love a neighbor who it is currently legal to kill and whose death is forced? That means voting and abandoning our obsession with avoiding partisan labels.

How do people find out more about your work and learn more about how to take better steps to be an active, pro-life Christian?

You can subscribe to my podcast. I unpack ideas, talk to you about what's happening in the country, in the world, why these things matter, why you should care and equip you to engage. You can watch it on YouTube or listen to it anywhere that you get your podcast. You can also book me or one of our speakers on the West Coast.

Lastly, I would say get involved with your local pregnancy research center or another pro-life organization. Donate your time, your energy and your money, like the Good Samaritan did.

Watch the full conversation with Seth Gruber here.

Learn more about My Faith Votes’ “Take Action for Life” Campaign here.

