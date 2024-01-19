Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Develop an eternal mindset about money

Dear Chuck,

I’m really trying to develop a biblical mindset when it comes to money. Can you give me some foundational changes I need to make?

Moving from a Worldly Money Mindset

Dear Moving from a Worldly Money Mindset,

I am reminded of the Parable of the Rich Fool in Luke 12. He earned plenty of money but decided to build bigger barns so that he could live the good life — to eat, drink, and be merry for many years into retirement. Nothing wrong with wealth or savings or planning; but Jesus reminded him that his life was only temporary and that it is more important to be “rich toward God” than plan for a life of temporary personal fulfillment.

Renew your mind

The Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 12:2, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” You will learn to think biblically about money when your mind is transformed by God’s Word. There are more than 1,000 references to money in the Bible — second only to the subject of love. The Bible points out that the key to transformation is to renew our minds on Truth so that we think differently. To do this, you must immerse yourself in the Word. Ask God to open your heart and mind to gain the knowledge and principles to handle money His way.

I recommend finding a Bible reading plan and resolving to stick with it. If you are an auditory learner, then listen to it. This is one of the best investments of your time that I can recommend.

YouVersion.com gives statistics that demonstrate how reading Scripture can change your life.

Those who read the Bible four or more times a week are:

59% less likely to view pornography.

74% less likely to gamble.

407% more likely to memorize Scripture.

228% more likely to share their faith with others.

231% more likely to disciple others.

30% less likely to struggle with loneliness.

Embrace the right motives

Our relationship with money is determined in great part by our attitudes and motives. Having the right attitude and motives is more than just learning to live on a budget and tithing. Right attitudes include total commitment to God, listening to the counsel of other people (including husbands or wives), dealing fairly and honestly with other people, being humble and thankful, and forgiving others (in terms of debts that are owed.) Our spiritual values are reflected through finances. How we handle money will be an outward indicator of our true beliefs and priorities.

God gives us financial principles because He knows they are best for us. Money or material possessions are not the problem; they are symptoms of real problems. God constantly warns us to guard our hearts against greed, covetousness, ego, pride, and more because these are tools Satan uses to control and manipulate us. That is why we need to know what God says about money.

The short list of God’s way to manage money

First, acknowledge that God owns everything. It’s contrary to the way the world teaches, and it changes the way we look at everything. It should impact the financial decisions we make every day.

Second, track all spending. This reveals where money goes and provides motivation to work, give, save, spend wisely, and invest.

Set goals. A budget is an effective tool to reach realistic short and long-term goals. Review it often, and revise it as needed. Plan to give off the top, not from what is left over. Determine what lifestyle changes need to be adopted to enable you to meet your goals.

Understand the dangers of debt. Exercising discipline and self-control will help you develop good habits that protect you from bad debt. Wisely limit good debt (like a mortgage) to improve your financial position and pay off any bad debt.

Make giving a top priority, and lay up treasures in Heaven, not on Earth.

Learn from your mistakes, and humbly seek to resolve any financial issues.

It is not an easy task to begin thinking “contra mundum”— in ways that are contrary to the world. We are bombarded with secular thinking at every turn. Yet God will honor your motives and the sincere desire to learn. Psalm 347:4–6 reads:

“Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.”

We have a library of financial tools and resources available at Crown.org. In addition, check out our teaching at Bible.com and rightnowmedia.org along with other ministries’ teaching on money. In my own life, I moved from a temporal perspective to an eternal perspective more than 24 years ago. My only regret is that I did not make the shift earlier in my life.

