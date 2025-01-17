Home Opinion Ask Chuck: ‘Dry January’ can be life-changing

Dear Chuck,

My wife talked me into “Dry January” as a way to save money. Can you give me some better ideas? I agreed to do this, but it seems like a gimmick.

Focused on Saving

Dear Focused on Saving,

I had not heard of Dry January until you referenced it. It is a campaign in which millions of people participate by giving up all alcohol for the month. Your wife is a wise woman. Congratulations on taking on the challenge! The benefits are so great that you should consider continuing this abstinence year-round.

Small decision, big results

Many people do not realize how much money one drink, one bottle of wine, or one case of beer adds up month after month. Casey McGuire Davidson stopped drinking in 2016. The first month, she saved $500. So, she continued to deny herself. In eight years, she estimates that she saved more than $48,000!

In January 2011, the founder of the Dry January campaign, Emily Robinson, stopped drinking so she could train more effectively for a half marathon she was running in February. She lost weight, slept better, and had more energy. The benefits since that day have been noted by many. Dry January has given birth to Dry February and Sober October. Many people are able to quit drinking altogether after observing a month without it. Here are some benefits of going without alcohol:

Promotes awareness of drinking behaviors.

Grants better sleep.

Reduces risk of sleep apnea.

Increases energy and productivity.

Improves memory and concentration.

Improves relationships.

Promotes clearer complexion.

Enhances body and skin hydration.

Reduces risk of diabetes.

Improves blood pressure.

Helps with liver recovery.

Promotes a stronger immune system.

Aids in weight loss.

Lowers overall risks associated with accidents.

Saves money.

Heavy drinkers can experience withdrawal symptoms that range from sweating, headaches, and anxiety to vomiting, shaking, hallucinations, and seizures. They may need to seek medical advice before going cold turkey or gradually cut back until able to do a full month. They may refuse to drink again after experiencing the benefits.

Success can be attained by:

Praying and asking God for strength.

Planning ahead.

Finding a healthy substitute, like a non-alcoholic beverage.

Choosing alcohol-free places to socialize.

Doing it with a friend or small group.

Minimizing opportunities to drink.

Removing alcohol from the home.

Planning how you will refuse drinks.

Setting a tangible goal for using the money you save.

Besides the money saved by not purchasing alcohol, reckless and impulsive spending will be reduced. Plus, health-related expenses can drop when positive physical benefits are gained.

There are many ways to save money besides giving up only one item. I personally am giving up sugary drinks, desserts, cookies, and sweet snacks for the entire year. It is unpleasant because I like sugar, but the sacrifice is worth the benefits.

Going to a cash envelope system for controlling spending is very effective. I have written extensively about ways to save money in previous articles. Also, Crown has many resources to help you.

We are stewards of our bodies, our families, and the money God provides. May this challenge make you mindful of that responsibility as you rely on Him for strength, motivation, and self-control.

“I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

I’d like to invite you to join a free Crown Bible study on the YouVersion app. We have several devotionals regarding money and stewardship that will provide encouragement by bringing God’s Word into your daily life.