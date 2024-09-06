Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Is it biblical to be a ‘minimalist?’

Dear Chuck,

I helped my parents downsize this year. It took months because they had accumulated many things throughout their marriage. I was deeply convicted. How can I avoid the same problem and teach my children to live differently? Is it Biblical to be a “minimalist”?

Seeking to Minimize My Stuff

Dear Seeking to Minimize My Stuff,

Minimalism is a philosophy of life that stresses “less is more” through simplicity and self-denial. It has its roots in Eastern mysticism and is not supported by the Bible. So, no, I don’t think “being a minimalist” is biblical. However, I think minimizing the control materialism has over our lives is supported by the Scripture!

It is easy to purchase things we do not need simply because we can. A friend who cleaned out her deceased mother’s clothing told my wife she found 30 pairs of black pants, some new with tags. Now why would a woman need that many? Thirty pairs is enough to rotate once each day for an entire month! This discovery of black pants was among the multitude of clothing and unwanted household items that were donated.

We should ask ourselves the same question? Do I need five hammers, four staplers, three hair dryers, eight brown belts, 12 pairs of jeans, etc.? Here are a few reasons why we accumulate too much stuff:

We forget we have them.

We cannot find them.

We keep them around “just in case.”

We paid a lot for them.

They have sentimental value.

Shopping makes us feel better (temporarily).

We are exposed to too much advertising.

A helpful question for our overstuffed closets is, why do we fail to do something about it? Here are some common excuses:

It takes time to declutter.

It is emotionally draining.

I might really need or want them someday.

We find security in things.

A biblical perspective on stuff

The accumulation of things takes a toll on us. In addition to the stress of disorganization, or lack of storage space, things can distract us from fulfilling our purpose and strain our relationships. Deeper still is the fact that many unknowingly try to find their identity in things. That can put a toll on finances and rob us of the riches found in Christ. Jesus gave this warning in Matthew 6:10–21:

“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Ways to prevent buying what you do not need

Get organized. Take time to clean out drawers, closets, the garage, and the storage unit.

Think first. Can you live without it today? Can you borrow it?

Keep a running list of things you think you need. With time, the desire may fade.

Watch God provide in ways you might not ever imagine.

Donate or resale items you no longer need.

Develop new habits if shopping is out of control. For example, the “one in one out” rule means that if you buy a coat, you need to give one away. Avoid temptations for impulse purchases.

Seek accountability in a trusted friend, spouse, or family member.

Get uncluttered

It is worth spending a weekend each month decluttering. Start with a closet, the kitchen, or the garage. Just start somewhere! Have a plan on what to do with it all. Here are your choices: trash, donate, or sell. This article may be helpful in simplifying with children.

I remember a story written by the chief accountant for John D. Rockefeller—one of the wealthiest men who ever lived. When asked how much his client, Mr. Rockefeller, left behind after his death, he replied, “Everything.”

Like Rockefeller, we, too, will leave everything behind. No matter how much or how little we have, we cannot take it with us. In 1 Timothy 6:7, Paul said, “For we have brought nothing into the world, so we cannot take anything out of it either.” Our stuff will not matter in eternity. What does matter is how we use the time, money, and possessions that God has given us.

We’re told in Psalm 24:1, “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it.” If we believe that God owns everything, then we have the privilege and responsibility of managing all that we have according to His principles. In fact, the first step to faithful stewardship is knowing what God says about money. How we manage money and possessions determines how we will manage greater things.

God not only owns our stuff, but He also owns you and me! Our lives reflect what we believe. If we truly understand that we are His, then we should naturally want to honor Him with our obedience. The standards He set are ultimately for our good and His glory!

When we renew our minds with biblical financial truths, we fulfill what God desires in a wise and faithful steward. That is why we must turn again and again to the truth in Psalm 90:12:

“So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom.”

The accumulation of stuff can often cause a lot of debt. If you or someone you know are struggling with credit card debt, a valuable and trusted resource is Christian Credit Counselors. They can help consolidate debt to get on the road to financial freedom.