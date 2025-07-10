Home Opinion Best practices for church safety: Bomb threats and active shooters

The phone call started a frantic series of events. I was informed of a bomb threat at the local private school on the same road as our church. It was a Wednesday afternoon, and the threat occurred during dismissal time. Complicating matters, their preschool utilizes our church campus. Several questions raced through my mind.

Was the preschool included in the threat?

Do the police need to clear our campus?

How should we help families who want to pick up their children?

Should we cancel evening activities at the church?

Thankfully, the threat did not materialize into something more sinister. The police found nothing, and we were in the clear. The threat of an actual bombing or active shooter is low, but these tragedies do happen. Your church should have a plan.

Bomb threat: Best practices

When a church receives a bomb threat, the first step is assessment. Every threat must be taken seriously, but not every threat requires an evacuation. If a call is received, the person taking it should note the exact wording, caller ID, voice characteristics, and any background noise, then immediately contact law enforcement. If the threat is verbal, write the wording of the threat as heard and any characteristics of the person. If the threat is written, handle the note as little as possible and secure the document without altering it.

Law enforcement will assess the threat and guide the evacuation. If evacuation is ordered, follow established fire routes — no shortcuts — and move at least 300 feet from the building. If possible, leaders should account for everyone at the evacuation site.

People should leave all personal belongings (purses, backpacks, and briefcases) behind. Here’s why:

Speed —Taking time to gather items slows down evacuation.

Safety — A bag could conceal a secondary device, or someone might accidentally move or place an item near a suspicious object, complicating the search for law enforcement.

Clarity — Unattended bags left behind can later be checked and cleared by authorities. If everyone takes their bags, it becomes harder to identify what’s suspicious.

No one should re-enter the building until it has been declared safe by authorities. Preparedness and calm leadership are key to minimizing risk in a bomb threat situation.

Active shooter: Best practices

Active shooter situations are often over within ten to fifteen minutes and before law enforcement can arrive. Other cases of violence on church campuses also occur rapidly and require a quick response. Though no single plan of action is possible when preparing for an active shooter or other violence on your campus, what is most important is decisiveness. You have three immediate options when confronted with a perpetrator of violence: run, hide, or fight.

Run — Escape is the priority. You should leave behind any personal items and take as many other people with you as possible. Once you are in a safe place, call 911.

Hide — If possible, in a room with thick walls and few windows. Lock and barricade the doors, turn off the lights, and remain silent.

Fight — This option may not be palatable or possible for everyone, but there are cases where it is the best option. In one study of forty-one active shooter events, potential victims stopped the attacker in sixteen instances before law enforcement arrived. By fighting, lives were saved.

Whichever response you choose, quick and decisive action can save lives.

Different approaches for each threat

Now, consider the differences between these two situations. Both are serious, but they require different responses.

Originally published at Church Answers.