Bestselling Francine Rivers novel 'Redeeming Love' is coming to big screen

Fans around the world are thrilled to discover that faith-based, bestselling novel Redeeming Love is coming to theaters spring 2021. LightWorkers is proud to partner with executive producer Roma Downey, author Francine Rivers and producer Cindy Bond to bring this beloved novel to the big screen. And who better to bring this empowering love story to life than three powerful, faith-filled women? It’s poetic really.

"Redeeming Love" is “a powerful retelling of the Biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850,” according to the movie’s website. This love story has captivated and moved the hearts of many since the novel was first published 15 years ago.

The story follows Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She survived through nurturing deep hatred towards herself and the men who used and abused her. When she meets Michael Hosea, she experiences unconditional and sacrificial love for the first time. The story reveals both her intense struggle with unworthiness and fear, as well as the incredible redemptive power of a love that refuses to give up. Through Michael Hosea, Angel discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

“While many are victims of horrible circumstances that will haunt them forever, some characters are able to overcome the pain, the sorrow and the brutality to discover how remarkable they truly are,” states director D.J. Caruso, who’s known for movies like "Eagle Eye," "Disturbia," "I Am Number Four" and "xXx: Return of Xander Cage."

Redeeming Love was written by New York Times bestselling author Francine Rivers, who has written over thirty books. Redeeming Love, which published in 1991, has been on multiple bestseller lists since and has sold over three million copies worldwide in more than 30 languages.

Rivers co-wrote the screenplay with director Caruso. She’s excited to see this contemporary retelling of the Biblical book of Hosea come to the big screen.

“This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for so many who have been asking when Redeeming Love would become a movie,” says Rivers. “I am delighted that we recently completed production with an amazing director and cast. I can’t wait to see it on the big screen early next year.”

Filming of the redemptive, timeless love story finished in March 2020 just before the global quarantine measures would have made it nearly impossible to continue filming and has an impressive cast: Abigail Cowen ("Fate: The Winx Saga," "I Still Believe" and "Sabrina"), Tom Lewis ("Gentleman Jack"), Logan Marshall Green ("Upgrade," "Spider-Man: Homcoming"), Famke Janssen ("X-Men," "Taken"), Nina Dobrev ("xXx: Return of Xander Cage," "Vampire Diaries") and Eric Dane ("Grey’s Anatomy," "The Last Ship," "X-Men").

"Redeeming Love" is produced by Cindy Bond, through her Mission Pictures International label; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, through their Nthibah Pictures production banner; Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pure Flix Entertainment; and Roma Downey, through LightWorkers.

With movies like "The Bible," "I Can Only Imagine," "Ben Hur," "Son of God," "Same Kind of Different as Me," and "God’s Not Dead" having been produced by these powerhouses individually, I think it’s safe to say we all hope to see this team come together more often in the future.

“Francine Rivers’ Redeeming Love is iconic. It is the most romantic and meaningful story I’ve ever read,” says producer Cindy Bond.

“Powerfully brought to life by D.J.’s incredible creative vision and passion, this is a story that will move the hearts of all audiences for many years to come,” Bond continues. “We are honored to be producing this beautiful love letter of a film for such a time as this.”

The theatrical release is set nationwide for spring 2021. Updates will be released through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.